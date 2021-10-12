Demi Lovato has some strong feelings towards the term alien and does not feel it should be used when referring to extra-terrestrials

During a recent interview, Demi made it clear that “aliens is a derogatory term” and ET should be used instead

The young lady has been filming Unidentified with Demi Lovato which has given her a deeper understanding of things many might not

Demi Lovato has taken a stand for her extra-terrestrial homies, claiming the term alien is offensive. Yes, sis, stand for what you believe in.

Demi Lovato has declared that the term alien is offensive to extraterrestrials. Image: @ddlovato

Source: UGC

Understanding that, here on earth, the term alien refers to someone or thing that does not belong, Demi feels it is not a term that should be sued to describe life on another planet, reported LADBible.

In an interview with Pedestrian.TV, Lovato explained that the term extra-terrestrials, or ETs for short, is more appropriate.

Daily Mail reported that Demi made it clear that “aliens is a derogatory term for anything.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Having been diving into the world of all things unidentified whilst filming her new show Unidentified with Demi Lovato, sis has gained a deeper understanding of things that might not seem all that normal to the average Joe.

Demi Lovato dragged after announcing song about American democracy

Demi was one of many celebrities who weighed in on the riots at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. in the United States, reported Legit.ng.

The singer posted her thoughts online and expressed disgust at the violent scenes that were unfolding. She also retweeted a point that the aggression was being met without police brutality.

Many agreed with her stance but things unravelled when Lovato ended her tweets by saying she was "in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy."

Internet users jumped on the statement and began dragging Lovato for it. There were many who disregarded Lovato entirely and said her words showed that she was too ill-informed, delusional and unrealistic to take any meaningful action.

@stormknowlss:

"No girl please, you can speak out whatever you want, we appreciate you using your platform but we don't need no songs about it."

Source: Legit