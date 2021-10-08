Social media platforms have become a home for fashion enthusiasts to display their creative designs and stylish ensembles.

Now if you're an active follower of Nigerian fashion influencers then you most likely have come across this set of twins, @kehney, and @misstylove on your explore page.

The sisters love to match outfits. Photo credit: @kehney

Source: Instagram

The beautiful twin sisters have had a noticeable presence on social media since as far back as 2018 and have over time amassed a following of over 40,000 followers each.

These fFashion enthusiasts grew popular on social media due to their love for rocking matching outfits.

While most siblings often outgrow the need to match outfits, these sisters have stuck to this practice, proving to many people that their bond as sisters and friends is indeed pretty strong.

While @kehney runs a clothing brand, @misstylove owns a makeup artistry company alongside a fashion accessory house.

However, this article focuses on all the impressive times these fashionista sisters dazzled in stylish, and matching ensembles.

Whether it is traditional looks, formal ensembles or casual wears, these sisters always come through slaying effortelssly and it is beautiful to see!

Check out ten photos below:

1. Birthday shoot

2. In these earth tone ensembles

3. Beige beauties

4. Mini skirts and thigh-high boots

5. These pink and green looks

6. Gorgeous asoebi ladies

7. Slaying in this stunning print

8. Rocking kente in style

9. Keeping it casual and chic

10. These midi dresses are everything!

