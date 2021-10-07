The National Assembly is set to welcome President Buhari for the presentation of the 2022 appropriation bill

Banks, eateries and other businesses in the National Assembly complex were reportedly shut ahead of the president's arrival

Security agents have also manned strategic areas in and outside the Assembly complex, awaiting President Buhari's arrival

FCT, Abuja - Business activities inside the National Assembly complex have been grounded ahead of the presentation of the 2022 appropriation bill to lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation reported that security agents have taken over strategic areas in and outside the Assembly premises while workers and other visitors without accreditation cards are being turned back.

Businesses inside the National Assembly complex have been shut ahead of the presentation of the 2022 appropriation bill to lawmakers by President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that the president is expected to present the 2022 budget to the Lawmakers for consideration by 12pm on Thursday, October 7.

Banks, eateries and other offices in the complex were shut.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A red carpet has been laid from the back entrance to the Assembly into the House of Representatives Chambers which is usually the venue for the budget presentation.

The Chambers of the House were also decorated on Thursday morning.

Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, gives details on 2022 budget spending

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has said it is planning to spend N3.6 trillion on capital expenditure in 2022.

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known while discussing the 2022 budget which has been put at N13.98 trillion, against N13.6 trillion of 2021.

She stated this in Abuja at a public consultation on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2022-2024. While next year's budget was higher than that of 2021, the capital expenditure for 2022 is lower than the N4.37 trillion spent this year, with a difference of N758 billion.

Each Nigerian owes N160,000 due to FG's debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that every Nigerian now owes about N160,000 due to the debt of the federal government.

It was gathered that over N21 trillion has been borrowed by President Buhari since he became the president in 2015.

This means the president has borrowed at least N10 billion daily. According to the Debt Management Office, Nigeria's total debt is about N33.1 trillion.

Source: Legit.ng News