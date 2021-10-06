From January to June, Nigeria spent N2.02 trillion to service matured debt despite weak revenue recorded

What this means is a significant portion of funds for Nigeria's budget has been financed by borrowed funds

President Muhammudu Buhari has always defended its borrowing plan noting that it is for infrastructure development in the country

The federal government has again revealed that a significant portion of its revenue in the first six months went into paying for matured debt.

According to the 2021 Second Quarter and Half Year Budget Implementation Report obtained by legit.ng on Wednesday, Nigeria released about N2.31 trillion to meet budget needs in the first six months, out of which N2.02 trillion were spent on debt service.

What this means is that for every N100 released by the federal government to finance the budget N88 have been spent to pay back debt owed, so, therefore, the government had to rely heavily on borrowed fund on personnel cost and other expenditure.

Here is a breakdown of key economic metrics captured in the report.

Revenue

Revenue shortfalls impacted FGN Budget implementation in the second quarter of 2021. The price of crude oil in the international market averaged US$68.83 per barrel in the review period, representing an increase of US$7.93 per barrel (13.12 percent) from the US$60.90 per barrel reported in the first quarter of 2021.

This also reflects an increase of US$39.63 per barrel (135.72 percent) and US$28.83 per barrel (72.08 percent) when compared to US$29.20 per barrel recorded in the second quarters of 2020 and US$40.0 budget benchmark, respectively.

Average oil production in the second quarter of 2021 however decreased to 1.61mbpd representing a 0.25mbpd (13.44 percent) fall from the 1.86mbpd benchmark for the 2021 Budget. The volume of oil production in the period was also 0.11mbpd (6.40 percent) and 0.20mbpd (11.05 percent) below 1.72mbpd and 1.81mbpd recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 respectively.

Gross Oil Revenue of N1.89 trillion collected in the first half of 2021, therefore, fall short of the N2.59trillion prorate budget projection for the period.

This denotes a decrease of N693.0 billion (26.73 percent) and N398.69 billion (17.35 percent) below the 2021 half-year budget estimate and half-year actual gross oil revenue recorded in 2020 respectively. The gross non-oil revenue in the first half of the year amounted to N2.44 trillion; an increase of N147.43 billion (6.41 percent) above the half year’s estimate of N2.30 trillion

This results from the improved performance of some of the non-oil revenue items. The net distributable revenue however stood at N3.38 trillion in the first half of 2021, representing a shortfall of N836.60 billion (19.84 percent) on higher oil revenue deductions.

The sum of N2.31 trillion was received to fund the FGN budget in the first half of 2021. This comprises N538.31 billion (23.29 percent) oil revenue and N1.77 trillion (76.71 percent) non-oil revenue.

However, total inflow for the first half of the year was N1.0 trillion (30.36 percent) lower than the 2021 half-year projection of N3.31 trillion but N661.22 trillion (40.07 percent) higher than the N1.65 trillion reported during the first half of 2020.

Expenditure

Total expenditure of the Federal Government stood at N5.80 trillion in the first half of 2021 representing N42.24 billion (0.73 percent) increase above the N5.76 trillion prorate budget projection for the review period.

Breakdown shows a total of N2.23 trillion was spent on non-debt recurrent expenditure in the first half of 2021 representing a decrease of N586.93 billion (20.81 percent) below the budget estimate of N2.82 trillion for the period.

It was however above the non-debt recurrent expenditure of N2.16 trillion spent during the half-year of 2020 by N68.78 billion (3.18 percent). Statutory Transfers amounted to N248.26 billion during the review period.

Debt

According to the report, The total public debt stock as at 30th June, 2021 stood at N35,465.01 billion (US$86,571.80 million). This represents an increase of N2.35 trillion (7.12percent) when compared to the N33.10 trillion reported at the end of March 2021.

The breakdown from the report shows US$53,102.88 million (N21.75 trillion) or 61.34 percent for domestic debt while the balance of US$33,468.92 million (N13.71 trillion) or 38.66 percent was for external domestic debt stock.

The total public Debt/GDP remained sustainable at a ratio of 24.85 percent as at the end of June 2021, and was below the country-specific threshold of 25 percent and significantly below the international threshold for comparator countries of 56 percent.

Debt serving

The total Debt Service in the first half of 2021 stood at N2.02 trillion, higher than the prorated sum of N1.66trillion by N357.98 billion (21.54 percent).

Interest in Ways and Means during the period amounted to N587.56 billion.

The sum of N935.46 billion was used for domestic debt servicing, a difference of N156.29 billion (14.32 percent) from the prorated half-year projection, while N497.15 billion was spent on external debt servicing during the period under review.

Fiscal Performance

The revenue and expenditure outturn of the Federal Government resulted in a fiscal deficit of N3.48 trillion (4.40 percent of prorate GDP) in the first half of 2021.

This was N1.03trillion (42.46 percent) above the projected half-year deficit of N2.44 trillion. It was also, above the N2.80 trillion deficit that was recorded in the first half of 2020.

The deficit was financed through domestic borrowing of N1.25 trillion thereby reflecting negative net financing of N2.23 trillion in the period under review

