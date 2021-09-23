Truice Young’s biography: what is known about Dr. Dre's son?

Truice Young is an American rapper, music producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur. He is popularly known as the son of American rapper Dr. Dre. Following in his father’s footsteps, Truice is among the top aspiring music producers in the industry.

Rapper Dr. Dre, his wife Nicole Young, Truice Young (right), and his siblings arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Truice has worked for numerous artists, such as the famous American rapper Mike G among others. Truice Young's biography will give you details about his career, net worth, and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Truice Young

Truice Young Gender: Male

Male Truice Young's birthday: 1997

1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: California, USA

California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 134

134 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Body measurements in inches: 40-28-36

40-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 101-71-91

101-71-91 Body type: Slim

Slim Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Nicole Young

Nicole Young Father: Andre Romelle Young (Dr. Dre)

Andre Romelle Young (Dr. Dre) Siblings: 6

6 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Isabella Peschardt

Isabella Peschardt School: Los Angeles High School

Los Angeles High School University: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Profession: Music producer, musician, and entrepreneur

Music producer, musician, and entrepreneur Net worth: $500K

Truice Young’s bio

Dr. Dre’s son, Truice Young, was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Truice's mother is Nicole Young, and his father, Andre Romelle Young. His parents parted ways in 2020.

Education

The American music producer attended Los Angeles High School. Later on, he enrolled at the University of Southern California and completed his degree in May 2020.

Truice Young's age

How old is Truice young? He was born in 1997, and is 24 years old as of 2021.

Truice Young's siblings

Truice is not the only child in his family. Besides Truice, Dr. Dre is a father of six other children. He has four sons and three daughters.

Truice Young has three step-brothers, two step-sisters, and one biological sister. The eldest one among Truice's siblings is Curtis Young, who was born in 1982. Aside from Curtis, the other half-brothers to Truice are Marcel Young and Andre Young Jr.

Who are Dr. Dre's daughters? His daughters are La Tanya Danielle Young, Truly Young, and Tyra Young. Truly Young is the biological sister to Truice, while Danielle and Tyra are his step-sisters.

Career

Truice had an interest in music from his childhood and has been following in his father's footsteps. He used to play piano and other musical instruments right from a tender age.

Truice has been gaining ground in the music industry. He has worked with the famous music artist Mike G to produce the song Black Mask Methods and Time & Time Again.

Dr. Dre's son majorly specialises in hip-hop music. He usually posts his new songs on SoundCloud and Twitter.

Romantic life

Truice has a girlfriend named Isabella Peschardt. She is a popular model who has worked for top modelling agencies such as New York Models, Photogenics LA, and Premier LND. The two love birds have been dating for several years.

Currently, Isabella has over 585k followers on Instagram. Just like her boyfriend, the model is also into music.

Body measurements

Truice is 5 feet 10 inches tall, equivalent to 178 centimetres. Aside from that, he weighs 134 pounds (61kg). He has black hair colour and dark brown eyes. Furthermore, Dr. Dre’s son has a slim body type.

Net worth

According to Networth & Salary, Truice Young's net worth is approximated to be $500 thousand, but this information is not official.

Truice Young, the son of rapper Dr. Dre, is a music producer and a social media personality. As a growing music producer, he is best known for producing the song Black Mask Methods with the famous American musician Mike G.

READ ALSO: Suzy Cortez’s biography: who is the infamous Miss BumBum?

Legit.ng recently published Suzy Cortez's biography. Suzy is a Brazilian wellness model, social media celebrity, and sports TV host known for being the 2015 and 2019 Miss BumBum pageant winner.

She has a massive following on social media, where she frequently posts images of herself. In addition, Suzy is known for being a diehard fan of the Barcelona football club and Lionel Messi. Check out her bio and find more details about her.

Source: Legit