Truice Young’s biography: what is known about Dr. Dre's son?
Truice Young is an American rapper, music producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur. He is popularly known as the son of American rapper Dr. Dre. Following in his father’s footsteps, Truice is among the top aspiring music producers in the industry.
Truice has worked for numerous artists, such as the famous American rapper Mike G among others. Truice Young's biography will give you details about his career, net worth, and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Truice Young
- Gender: Male
- Truice Young's birthday: 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’10”
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 134
- Weight in kilograms: 61
- Body measurements in inches: 40-28-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 101-71-91
- Body type: Slim
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Nicole Young
- Father: Andre Romelle Young (Dr. Dre)
- Siblings: 6
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Girlfriend: Isabella Peschardt
- School: Los Angeles High School
- University: University of Southern California
- Profession: Music producer, musician, and entrepreneur
- Net worth: $500K
Truice Young’s bio
Dr. Dre’s son, Truice Young, was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Truice's mother is Nicole Young, and his father, Andre Romelle Young. His parents parted ways in 2020.
Education
The American music producer attended Los Angeles High School. Later on, he enrolled at the University of Southern California and completed his degree in May 2020.
Truice Young's age
How old is Truice young? He was born in 1997, and is 24 years old as of 2021.
Truice Young's siblings
Truice is not the only child in his family. Besides Truice, Dr. Dre is a father of six other children. He has four sons and three daughters.
Truice Young has three step-brothers, two step-sisters, and one biological sister. The eldest one among Truice's siblings is Curtis Young, who was born in 1982. Aside from Curtis, the other half-brothers to Truice are Marcel Young and Andre Young Jr.
Who are Dr. Dre's daughters? His daughters are La Tanya Danielle Young, Truly Young, and Tyra Young. Truly Young is the biological sister to Truice, while Danielle and Tyra are his step-sisters.
Career
Truice had an interest in music from his childhood and has been following in his father's footsteps. He used to play piano and other musical instruments right from a tender age.
Truice has been gaining ground in the music industry. He has worked with the famous music artist Mike G to produce the song Black Mask Methods and Time & Time Again.
Dr. Dre's son majorly specialises in hip-hop music. He usually posts his new songs on SoundCloud and Twitter.
Romantic life
Truice has a girlfriend named Isabella Peschardt. She is a popular model who has worked for top modelling agencies such as New York Models, Photogenics LA, and Premier LND. The two love birds have been dating for several years.
Currently, Isabella has over 585k followers on Instagram. Just like her boyfriend, the model is also into music.
Body measurements
Truice is 5 feet 10 inches tall, equivalent to 178 centimetres. Aside from that, he weighs 134 pounds (61kg). He has black hair colour and dark brown eyes. Furthermore, Dr. Dre’s son has a slim body type.
Net worth
According to Networth & Salary, Truice Young's net worth is approximated to be $500 thousand, but this information is not official.
Truice Young, the son of rapper Dr. Dre, is a music producer and a social media personality. As a growing music producer, he is best known for producing the song Black Mask Methods with the famous American musician Mike G.
