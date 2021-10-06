When it comes to fashion, sometimes normal and conventional can be pretty boring. This explains why a lot of people often love to go extra with their looks.

Most ladies when preparing for their white wedding ceremony prefer to go for modest looks.

However, there are those who break the rules - in style.

Some lovely high leg gowns. Photo credit: @eseazenabor, @bedgepictures, and @xtrabrideslagos

While it is common to see brides keep their legs hidden beneath ball gowns and mermaid dresses, there are those who would rather flaunt them.

If you fall in the latter category and lean towards skin-showing looks then this article is for you.

For daring brides who are not afraid to be themselves and let their personal styles reflect in their choice of wedding dress, Legit.ng has compiled a list of dresses that gives brides the opportunity to show as much leg as they want. These dresses will definitely leave heads turning at your wedding.

Check them out below:

1. This gorgeous ruffle dress

2. Beaded silk dress with detachable train

3. Structured 2-in1 look

4. This elegant mermaid dress

5. This stylish wedding robe

6. A perfect fairytale look

7. Supermodel bridal look

8. Mindblowing bridal style inspiration

9. Simple and elegant

10. Perfect for the minimalist

Traditional looks for brides

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her choice of outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

Traditional wedding looks in Nigeria - no matter the tribe - often consists of at least three things: beads, asoke and lace. For the northern brides, henna drawings are a big thing while Edo brides are known for rocking multiple coral beads.

