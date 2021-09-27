Social media went into a fit after Big Brother Naija organisers released a voting chart and fans saw that Pere beat Angel by a wide margin

The two housemates were fake evicted and are being made to play a game for a chance to be among the final five

Some of Pere's fans in a matter of hours already arranged to stage a protest and march down to the Multichoice office

Pere's team is however on top of the situation and assured fans in a statement on social media that Big Brother organisers definitely know what they're doing with the twist

Following the twist by Biggie on Sunday, September 26 night, some fans of Pere decided to stage a protest in Lagos and show organisers of the reality show that votes cannot be rigged.

A post calling for protest made rounds on social media and urged fans who wanted justice for Pere to come out in their numbers for the rally.

Pere's team has, however, released an official statement calling for fans to calm down and exercise patience.

It noted that Big Brother had a reputation for fair conduct and their integrity has never been in question.

The management highlighted the effect the sudden twist has had on social media and the ripple effect on their voting team.

According to them, they believe that the twist and game will play out and BBNaija organisers will not let the efforts of millions of people go in vain.

The statement also addressed the fans who planned to stage a protest for Pere, and implored them to stay calm.

"Official statement from #TeamPere. Please let’s be calm for now."

Nigerians react

lylaws:

"Fingers crossed. Let’s hope they still have a little credibility and integrity to do the right thing."

tanaadelana:

"What are we waiting for exactly? Voting lines open today till Friday. Obviously, @pereegbiofficial will be at a disadvantage even if he wins this game with Angel. I’m not one to get too attached or sentimental about a game but this is absolutely unfair."

siruti:

"We must exercise complete decorum Guys. Please."

miss_roxxi:

"Biggie had better do something. I’m a white money fan Buh this was so unfair to this guy!!"

Frederick Leonard reacts to BBNaija twist

When Ebuka announced that the Sunday night eviction will come with a twist, little did BBNaija fans know that it would be an upsetting one.

One of the numerous people who reacted to Biggie's twist was Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard.

He questioned why the show organisers made people vote if they knew that it would not count, he also asked what will happen if Pere loses even though his votes automatically qualified him as a finalist.

