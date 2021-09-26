Lorna Wells’ biography: who is Cedric the Entertainer married to?

Lorna Wells' life took another trajectory after she got married to Cedric the Entertainer. They have been married for over two decades (since 1999) and have two children together.

Cedric Antonio Kyles and his wife, Lorna Wells attend the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on July 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who is Cedric the Entertainer married to? Lorna is far from being an open book, so not much information is available on her. That said, you can find out what is known about her below.

Profile summary

Full name: Lorna Wells

Lorna Wells Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Chatsworth, California, US

Chatsworth, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital: Married

Married Husband: Cedric Antonio Kyles

Cedric Antonio Kyles Children: 2

2 Son: Croix Kyles

Croix Kyles Daughter: Lucky Rose Kyles

Lucky Rose Kyles School: Hawthorne High School

Hawthorne High School Net worth: $3-5 million

Lorna Wells' biography

Cedric and Lorna Wells attend the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who is Cedric the Entertainer's wife? Despite her best efforts to keep the majority of her personal information hidden from the public eye, her marriage to a celebrity has sparked an increased interest in her among the public, including her private life.

Who are Lorna Wells' parents?

Lorna Wells was born and raised by her parents in the United States, however, the whereabouts and identities of Lorna Wells' mother and father are unknown.

For her education, she attended Hawthorne High School.

How old is Lorna Wells?

People speculate about Lorna Wells' age, but there is no information on it anywhere. Likewise, Lorna Wells' birthday and year of birth are not recorded on any of the online platforms.

What does Cedric the Entertainer's wife do for a living?

Lorna Wells is not on social media, and she does not have any presence online whatsoever, so it is hard to say whether she is employed anywhere at the moment.

Prior to marrying Cedric, she worked in the Costume and Wardrobe Department for the TV shows City Guys and Muppets Tonight.

On the other hand, her husband, Cedric the Entertainer, is a well-known game show host, stand up comedian and talented actor. During the 1993 and 1994 BET's ComicView Season, he was the host, and in the following year of 1995, he also hosted the Def Comedy Jam.

Is Cedric the Entertainer still married?

Cedric and his wife, with their daughter Lucky Rose Kyles, attend the ceremony honouring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Yes, Cedric the Entertainer is still married to Lorna Wells. The two have known each other since the early 1990s.

Lorna Wells got an opportunity to work with Cedric in the 1995 season of Def Comedy Jam. Shortly afterwards, the two started dating, exchanging vows several years later on September 3, 1999.

Cedric the Entertainer and his wife have two kids, Croix, (born 2000), and Lucky Rose, (born 2003). Croix appeared in the show The Soul Man, where he played a younger version of his dad's character. Lucky Rose is a high school graduate.

Lorna Wells' net worth

The net worth of Lorna Wells is estimated to be approximately between $3 million and $5 million. This is through her accumulated assets, cash and income. That said, this information is not official, so take it with a grain of salt.

It is estimated that her husband's wealth is at $15 million.

Cedric the Entertainer's wife Lorna Wells is a very private person. Despite the fact that she is married to a celebrity, she keeps her personal life private.

