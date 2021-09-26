The defection of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress continues to generate reactions in the polity

A former commissioner in Osun state seems not to be happy that Fani-Kayode has joined the ruling party

Senator Ajibola Basiru who currently serves as the senator representing Osun Central district says he has no opinion on Fani-Kayode's defection

FCT, Abuja - Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru has said he does not have any comment on the defection of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even though the former minister of aviation is from his home state of Osun.

Basiru, the spokesman of the Nigerian Senate was accosted by a Legit.ng reporter at an event in Abuja to speak on Fani-Kayode's defection.

Senator Basiru seems not to be happy with Fani-Kayode's defection to the APC.

Source: Facebook

The senator flared up immediately saying:

“I don't have any opinion. He said he is from FCT. You heard him yesterday. I don't have any opinion on Fani-Kayode. Go to Aso Rock and meet Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina.”

Asked if Osun state APC will welcome the former minister into the party, Senator Ajibola said:

“I am not APC Osun state. Go and meet the party chairman. I said I don't have any comments. I am here for very serious business.”

Ajibola, a former Attorney General and commissioner for justice in Osun, also served as commissioner in the ministry of regional integration and special duties from August 2010 - November 2014.

PDP slams Fani-Kayode over defection

Recall that the southwest unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lambasted Fani-Kayode over his claim that he had wrongly criticised President Muhammadu Buhari in the past.

The southwest PDP, through its publicity secretary, Sanya Atofarati, said nothing had changed about Buhari, adding that the socio-political and economic situations in the country were getting worse by the day under his watch.

The PDP, therefore, challenged Fani-Kayode to come out clean, describing him as a “political liability” and “political beggar.”

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Fani-Kayode had earlier reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

Speaking on a television station hours after his defection, the former minister said he is considerably wealthy as opposed to what people think about him.

He also queried why such comments did not spring up when other chieftains of the PDP moved to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng