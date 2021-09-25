A former media aide to Governor Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has listed Tinubu and two others as potential APC's 2023 presidential candidates from the southwest

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former media aide to Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says the potential presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the southwest geopolitical zone, not in the southeast.

The former media aide claimed the southeast zone does not have the political number and candidate with national appeal and weight to pull votes across the country in the forthcoming elections.

The Punch reported that Yakasai stated this on Friday, September 24, when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV.

Yakasai, an APC member, was sacked earlier in 2021 for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising security threats in the country.

Yakasai lists potential candidates from southwest

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Governor Kayode Fayemi

Yakasai listed the APC chieftains, who have the ability to win the next presidential election, as APC national leader, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

The former media aide, however, said he does not have one preferred candidate from the southwest.

Why APC presidential candidate should come from southwest

Yakasai also argued that the APC's 2023 presidential candidate should come from the southwest because the zone “immensely” supported the formation of the ruling party.

He added that the southwest was the “biggest contributor” to the victory of the party and the emergence of Buhari in the 2015 polls.

His words:

“In the APC, power should rotate to the south and even in the south, I’m of the opinion that the candidate of the APC should come from the southwest in particular and I have my reason for saying that."

Yakasai also said that it will be an injustice for another northerner to succeed President Muhammdu Buhari in 2023

He said:

“You cannot have APC being in power for eight years with a northern president and then another (northerner) comes into power and continues. This is injustice."

