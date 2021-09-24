BBNaija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemate, Yousef Garba, has finally met one of his top supporters during the show, Ali Nuhu

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, showed his support for the BBNaija star before he was finally evicted from the show

The duo shared photos from their meeting on social media and fans made sure to gush over them

BBNaija season 6 star, Yousef Garba, has continued to earn praises and love from fans after his eviction from the reality show.

Just days after his exit from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, the evicted housemate finally met with top Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu.

Ali Nuhu had been known to show his support for Yousef during the reality show and it came as no surprise that Yousef would want to meet him.

BBNaija's Yoisef meets popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu. Photos: @realalinuhu

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the popular actor posted photos of himself with Yousef and his lookalike brother, Adam, after they paid him a visit. He also thanked the young man for coming around.

In his words:

“Thanks for the visit @officialking_yousef @theadamgarba.”

See his post below:

Yousef thanks Ali Nuhu for hosting him

The evicted BBNaija housemate on the other hand also shared a photo from the time he spent with the celebrated Kannywood actor.

Not stopping there, Yousef showed his appreciation to Ali Nuhu for hosting him.

He wrote:

“@realalinuhu thank you for hosting us yesterday. ”

Social media users react

A number of internet users, especially from the northern part of the country, were very pleased to see two of their favourite Nigerian celebrities together.

Some of them added that they were happy to see Ali Nuhu aka the King of Kannywood and Yousef whom they described as their calm alpha.

Read some of their comments below:

Kannywoodcelebrities:

“Finally Finally .”

Ellee_sho:

“Wow! Im so happy to see you with my Youyou❤️.”

Real_usmanshuwa:

“Wow, what a unique union of the King Of Kannywood and Calm Alpha king Yousef ❤️!Wish u all best of luck .”

Cheladayana:

“Yousef my calm alpha .”

Joyce_shibambi1:

“See my Calm Alpha.”

Ramzmay_official:

“You are such a humble gently and handsome prince charming ♥️.”

Ellee_sho:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my two favourite's.”

Feedycares:

“The king and king.”

Jameela_suleiman:

“Tank u king of kannywood.”

Oriflame_no.1_partner_in_abuja:

“My two favs , much love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Screaming crowd welcomes Yousef, he entertains them with signature dance step

BBNaija Season 6 star, Yousef Garba, is basking in his newfound fame after getting evicted from the reality show.

The ex-housemate started his media rounds like his other evicted co-stars and was surprised to see a crowd of excited fans waiting for him.

In a video shared on Yousef’s official Instagram page and sighted by Legit.ng, a crowd of screaming fans were very pleased to see him and stretched out their hands to wave at the BBNaija star.

Yousef who stepped out of a building was very pleased to see them. He initially covered his face in disbelief and eventually entertained the crowd with his signature dance moves in the BBNaija house.

