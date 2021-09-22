Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has referred to the Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri as a dead institution

Zulum said this on Tuesday, September 21, during his surprise visit after which he suspended the school management

The Borno governor has also handed over the affairs of the school to the commissioner for higher education, science, technology, and innovation, Babagana Mallumbe

Following an impromptu visit by Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno, the management of Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri has been suspended.

During his visit, the governor expressed surprise upon discovering that the laboratories have been taken over by cobwebs and rodents, AIT News reports.

Governor Zulum immediately assessed all infrastructure and learning facilities at the institution and directed Babagana Mallumbe, the commissioner for higher education, science, technology, and innovation, to manage the affairs of the school for the next six months.

The ministry was charged by the governor to ensure that all the workshops and the laboratories are made functional in no time. The entrepreneurship centre is also expected to be put back to use as well.

He stated:

I have also directed the Ministry of water resources to drill two deep aquifers boreholes and carry out a complete water channel network within the polytechnic, which is coming after prior interventions I personally approved for the Polytechnic in 2019, to reduce problems of water supply.

As far as I am concerned, the polytechnic is dead. Nothing is working. The workshops are not in existence, the mechanical workshop is not working, the agricultural workshop is not working, likewise, the entrepreneurship centre is not working. The School is facing myriads of problems, ranging from lack of funding and commitment.

As a former student of the polytechnic, a former rector, I have moral stakes in this polytechnic. Insha’Allah, I will not allow this polytechnic to rot during my era as Governor of Borno State. I will do everything possible within my reach to ensure the functionality of this institution Insha Allah.

