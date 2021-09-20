Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, Jackie B has said in an interview that she does not know what drew the male housemates to her but she knows it is beyond her body

The mum of one also talked about her days of humble beginning and how her mum who is a senator made sure they had just enough to get by

The Shine Ya Eye star also disclosed that her mother's political status does not stop her from hustling, one reason she went for the show

One name that was on the lips of a lot of the Big Brother Naija season 6 male housemates was Jackie B, and she has attributed it to her calm and collected personality.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the mum of one opened up on her life, background and why she chose to go and fight for the N90m grand prize.

In the beginning

The reality star revealed that she was not born with a silver spoon. According to her, they were not poor but her mum made sure they had what they needed.

The mum of one also noted that there were days where they didn't have food, she and her sister had to sell mangoes just to get by.

Jackie B and the men

On what she did to get the attention of almost all the men in the Shine Ya Eye house, Jackie B didn't have a definite answer but noted that whatever it was was beyond her voluptuous figure.

The 29 year old also said that she was shocked to find out that most of the guys were drawn to her and it wasn't for shallow reasons.

According to her, Whitemoney told her how he analyzes people but found it hard to unravel her till her exit from the show.

Daughter of a senator

Jackie B is the daughter of Nigerian senator, Grace Folashade Bent, who works very hard and her kids are benefitting from her position.

Jackie B noted that her mum has her life to live and she also has her own to live and would love to have a name her son can benefit from.

The reality star further said that her journey to BBNaija was not an instant decision and she knew that she needed to use the platform.

Jackie B's love for adventure and experience pushed her to the show which despite how scary it was, was exciting and she obviously needed the money.

Jackie B and her son

When Jackie B mentioned that her 9 year old son watches the show, she got dragged by Nigerians and she explained that since she became a mum she has been conscious of her actions.

According to her, she is living her life for her son unapologetically and she just didn't want to do anything that would offend or affect her son in any way.

