Diverse reactions have trailed the defection of minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, to the ruling APC

Fani-Kayode, is one of the prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party to defect within the last four months

While some have bashed the former minister for his defection, other Nigerians gladly welcomed Fani-Kayode

Barely six months after three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors left for the All Progressives Congress (APC), another opposition member Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode was presented by the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 16, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reactions have trailed Femi Fani-Kayode's decision to join the ruling APC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

As expected, the defection of one of the ardent critics of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is attracting diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Legit.ng collects some of the insightful ones below:

Bassey Michael said:

"GEJ next, the same people, may God help this country."

Femi Adedoyin said:

"This is awesome! The APC is d bride for any serious politician not willing to wait till 2027 to play politics! You are welcome Akpabio of Southwest!"

Ogar Vincent said:

"FFK has always been an unstable man I have ever known, anybody that speaks from both side of his mouth is not advisable to associate with him at all. It is high time we sanitize our politics for the interest of our nation."

God'swill Vincent Yar'bawa said:

"There's nothing wrong with a politician switching side, it happens everywhere especially here, the the reason many people are surprised is that, they followed FFKs criticism without thinking twice and understanding politics. It is true that the manner in which he criticise the government may or may not be misleading depending on the part you choose to see it. Nigerians, especially youths should wise up! and get involved now."

Moses Gideon Dogo said:

"Welcome on board sir this plane is about to take off with u on onboard, safe flight."

Ifeanyi Best Iwejuo said:

"My God! I must say I'm "shocked" FFK of all people, a top critic of Buhari, a lover of Nnamdi Kanu, a supposed freedom fighter. Indeed change they say is constant."

Why I left PDP for APC, Fani-Kayode opens up, says three governors will soon join ruling party

Earlier, Fani-Kayode explained why he defected to the ruling APC. The former minister said his decision to dump the PDP was divine.

He said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country.

The former minister added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

