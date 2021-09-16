A statement of Femi Fani-Kayode describing APC as darkness, which he will never associate with has gone viral

In 2019, the former Nigerian minister assured Nigerians that he would rather die than leave the Peoples Democratic Party

Fani-Kayode had described the speculations his defection to the ruling party as false and insulting

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation on Thursday, September 16, officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister was welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari at a brief event witnessed by some APC members in Aso Rock.

Fani-Kayode described the APC as darkness in a bid to rubbish speculations that he had defected. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

However, Daily Trust reports that back in 2019, the former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he would rather die than join the ruling party amid speculations that he defected.

In a statement shared on Fani-Kayode's social media page, he described the report of his defection as “false and insulting”, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will NEVER join them no matter what! They are nothing but darkness whilst l stand for the light of God and truth: there can be NO fellowship between light and darkness.”

“The suggestion that l joined the APC is false and insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame. With what we have witnessed, l would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).

Why I left PDP for APC, Fani-Kayode opens up, says three governors will soon join ruling party

Earlier, Fani-Kayode explained why he defected to the ruling APC. The former minister said his decision to dump the PDP was divine.

He said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country.

The former minister added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

GEJ next, Nigerians react as Femi Fani-Kayode dumps PDP for APC ahead of 2023

In a related development, the defection of one of the ardent critics of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some have bashed the former minister for his defection, other Nigerians gladly welcomed Fani-Kayode.

Source: Legit.ng