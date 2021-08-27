Doctors who are still on strike should not expect any salary or entitlement for as long as they engage in the action

This was the message of the federal government to the ministry of health on Thursday, August 26

The government said the directive is in accordance with section 43(1) (A) of the Trade Dispute Act

Chief medical directors and managing directors of federal tertiary hospitals have been called upon by the ministry of labour and employment to invoke the no work, no pay policy on members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who are still on strike.

The letter which was dated Thursday, August, 26, and signed by the director of hospital services, federal Ministry of health, Adebimpe Adebiyi, Punch reports.

The government said the decision is in line with the trade dispute act

Source: Twitter

Adebiyi noted that the decision is in line with Section 43(1) (A) of the Trade Dispute Act, Cap T8, Law of the Federation of Nigeria (LGN) 2004.

The directive stated that doctors who engage in the action will be denied their benefits and salaries for as long as the strike continues.

Part of the letter reads:

“This directive is in line with Section 43 (1) (a) of the trade dispute act which inter alia states ‘where any worker takes part in a strike, he shall not be entitled to any wages or remuneration for the period of the strike.

“And any such period shall not account for the purpose of reckoning the period of continuous employment and all rights dependent on continuity of employment shall be prejudicially affected accordingly."

