Tyler Perry's Sistas series received much negative criticism on social media due to the wigs the actors wear

A number of internet users called him out to revisit the wigs as they are not properly done

The billionaire has said he pays his hairstylists $65 (N26,741) per hour to do the casts wigs

Actor Tyler Perry has said he pays hairstylists on his set N26,000 per hour to work 10-12 hours a day doing hair.

Tyler Perry's Sistas screenshot (l) Tyler Perry. Photo: Tyler Perry.

Source: UGC

The actor and film director was reacting to criticism about wigs shown on his series ‘Sistas'.

He told critics to stop blaming it on him as he has no expertise in doing hair.

This is what he said:

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please. I swear to you, these are the things I can do. I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know anything about it.”

Perry said he hires people to handle wigs and styling for his movies and shows and believes they are doing a good job. He added:

“I hire people to do hair. Pay them N26,741 an hour. You heard that right, N26,741 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job."

Tyler Perry is single

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the actor shared a selfie while working out in the gym, showing just how well built he was at his age.

He said he was still single and was clearly not pleased about it.

The lengthy caption read:

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”

Source: Legit