Popular Nigerian veteran actress, Carolyn Danjuma, recently took to social media to show off her gems to fans

The 34-year-old movie star shared an adorable photo of her three beautiful children and called them her true loves

According to Danjuma, they mean everything and more to her. Fans of the film star also gushed over the cute photo

Popular Nollywood actress, Carolyn Danjuma, recently had fans gushing on social media after she showed off her beautiful children.

The pretty 34-year-old movie star shared an adorable snap of her three grown up kids, two boys and a girl, and showered them with accolades.

According to the mother of three, her children are her friends and her true love. She also added that they are everything and more to her.

Actress Carolyn Danjuma flaunts her beautiful kids. Photos: @hrmcarolyna

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“My kids .. my friends .. my true love .. ❤️❤️. Everything and more ”.

See her post below:

Fans react to the adorable photo

Fans and colleagues of the beautiful actress soon took to her comment section to shower her children with praises as they reacted to the photo.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Onyiialexx:

"See my Eli baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Thearabianspalekki:

"God bless them."

Omo_doyinabidemi:

"Beautiful family."

Baroness_teediamond28:

"U are blessed❤️."

Nice one.

