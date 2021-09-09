Popular dancer Kaffy has likened the institution of marriage to bagging a PhD as she noted that it required hard work

The mother of two stated that marriage is not the way many people view it, adding that the media has conditioned people's perception

Kaffy noted that the wrong perception of people about marriage can be fixed if people can change their mindset

The recent social media drama around celebrity marriages have got people giving their opinions on social media. Popular dancer Kaffy is the latest person to talk about marriage as an institution.

The mother of two stated that because two people get along with each other is not a reason for them to get married.

Marriage is not an upgrade

The popular dancer noted that marriage is not child's play but an institution created to advance God's plans.

She said:

"MARRIAGE IS NOT AN UPGRADE! Having a PHD is an amazing honorable feat that is admirable by all but it requires WORK . How much more MARRIAGE , an institution created to atomically implement kingdom agenda.

"Do we really think it’s a child’s play. We have been gravely conditioned wrong about what it is about . media , movies , culture and religion etc played a major role in the damage we are experiencing. It can be fixed if we fix our mindset towards it generally!"

Read her full statement below:

Kaffy's fans agree with her

dr_chimaks:

"This one loud oooooo it can’t be over emphasized Deeeppp."

juneolaniyi:

"marriage is definitely not a joke and not for the weak too."

ekayfoods_calabarspecial:

"Period. Not all chemistry are meant for Registry."

Kaffy gives marriage advice

The dancer, Kaffy, stated that marriage has been reduced to the search of a woman with a faulty understanding of what her role is in the life of her man.

Referring to the bible that describes finding a woman as finding favour, Kaffy said many men are finding flavour instead. According to her, marriage is an assignment, not a reward.

Advising women to wisely choose who they submit to, the mother of two also urged men to choose wisely who to love.

