Music star Shatta Wale's 'daughter', Shatta Berry, has warmed hearts with a performance in a new video

The young and talented girl is seen performing Shatta Wale's Taking Over song to her young audience

The video spotted on social media also shows that Shatta Berry has grown into a young beautiful girl

Shatta Wale’s music daughter, Shatta Berry, has grown into a young beautiful girl, according to a video seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Shatta Berry is seen performing to a group of children, and from the setting, it looks like it was a party.

She was performing Shatta Wale’s Taking Over song and from her demeanour, it could be said that the young musician was really enjoying what she was doing.

Shatta Berry: Shatta Wale’s ‘Daughter’ all Grown; Performs Powerfully in new Video

Source: Original

It happens to be the first time she is seen in a while after contesting in the Talented Kidz show in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng