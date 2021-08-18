Nollywood Nkechi Blessing has humoured her fans on social media after sharing a photo post with them

Apparently, the movie star’s mother met actor Osita Iheme for the first time and she got the chance to take a picture with him

Interestingly, some social media users who reacted to the photo teasingly noted that the actress’ mum and the actor share a resemblance

Nollywood film star Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently got her fans and followers on Instagram talking after sharing a picture with them.

The actress explained that her recently mother ran into veteran comic actor Osita Iheme and he was kind enough to let her take a picture with him.

However, Nkechi explained that after her mother sent the picture to her, she couldn’t help but ask why she (her mother) and the Nollywood actor look so much alike.

Coincidentally, the photo showed that Osita and Nkechi’s mum also rocked similar hairstyles hence the striking resemblance.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote:

"The oda day my mum met her Fav actor She took this picture and sent to me..And I was like ahn ahn why una come Resemble like this Tag the actor...He happens to be my neighbour though."

Fans, colleagues react

The picture stirred different reactions from fans who also agreed that the people in the picture look alike.

officialomoborty said:

" at first I thought that’s his mom."

linda.okwara said:

"Your brother from another mother."

favour_i_seek_for said:

"True true the resemblance is too much."

yusuphislamiah said:

"They look alike with the haircut."

ella_klasique_collections said:

"I thought is his mom oo, lol."

Nkechi Blessing hails Regina Daniels' mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and Regina Daniels’ with her mum, Rita, had a quality moment on a film set.

The screen goddess shared a video of their moment on the film set with her followers on Instagram

In the video, Blessing expressed her admiration for Rita, as she candidly noted that she’s a beautiful woman.

