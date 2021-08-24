Stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans explained he never got married before because he never wanted any woman to compete with his mother for his attention

According to the 49-year-old celebrity, he loved his mother so much, and the two had a special bond that she did not want any woman to break

However, the White Chicks actor has two kids aged 21 and 19 with an ex-girlfriend he dated between 1992 and 2003.

US actor Marlon Wayans has revealed that he has never been married before because he wanted his mother to be his first girl.

Stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans reveals why he's never been married

The 49-year-old actor who lost his mother a year ago said he had always wanted to make his mother feel special and well taken care of.

Marlon, the youngest in the popular Wayans family, was doing an interview with Essence Magazine where he narrated that his mother's death got him thinking about the possibility of getting married someday.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you," he said.

However, the stand-up comedian has two children with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated between 1992 and 2013.

His two kids are 21 and 19 years old, respectively.

According to the celebrity, he prefers to be unmarried because even when things end, the two of you can part ways without so much drama.

“I like things to bend and not break, and I feel like when you get married, you have to get divorced in order to either be separated or together. I like friendships because you just learn each other and you just grow and you just get better," he added.

Inem Peters commences search for a husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood's Inem Peter appeared ready to take on a new phase of her life and she shared the news in an Instagram post.

Inem disclosed that she is in search of a husband and is even ready to cook, clean and go the extra mile for the lucky man who comes her way.

The post from the film star stirred mixed reactions from her fans and colleagues with some of them making suggestions for her.

Source: Legit