Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former minister of state for petroleum resources, has described as false, patently misleading, and frivolous a report claiming he smuggled a stolen jaguar car to the United States.

The former minister in a statement on Monday, August 23, released by his spokesman, Prince Harrison E., said the allegation contained in a report by an online news medium (not Legit.ng) was not only absurd but manifestly untrue.

Nevertheless, the minister said it is important for him to set the record straight for the avoidance of doubt.

The statement read:

"Sometime in 2009, Dr. Kachikwu bought a Jaguar car from Dazz Motors Nigeria Ltd, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Managing Director then was Emmanuel Jack. The car was fully paid for.

"After using the car for some years, it was gifted to a relation in the United States of America (USA) and following due local customs processes, the car was shipped to the US.

"However, on arrival, the car was impounded by the US Customs on suspicion of being a stolen car and for emission control Infringement as cars with European and African emission control specifications cannot be used in the US.

"Consequently, the US Customs was furnished with details of the car and purchase receipts, and the car dealer in Nigeria was contacted. The car dealer confirmed the facts and absolved Dr Kachikwu.

"After investigation and relevant administrative processes, (there was no court case), the US customs discontinued the investigation as there was no proof that the vehicle was stolen but the emission breach would not allow the car to be used in the US.

"The car was therefore released to Dr Kachikwu. The dealer was also not prosecuted for want of sufficient evidence.

"The car was subsequently returned to the dealer in Nigeria and refunds were made to Dr. Kachikwu. There is therefore nothing done wrong by Dr. Kachikwu. If anything like the US customs determined, he was an innocent victim. These are the facts."

Group threatens to sue EFCC for not prosecuting former minister

In a previous report, an anti-graft group, the Patriots of Anti-Corruption League (PAL) in 2018 threatened to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not prosecuting Kachikwu for alleged corruption.

The group in a petition signed by Kingsley Arthur said the EFCC had concluded investigations into the matter for some time.

The group also threatened to sue the commission and its chairman if the minister and six others were not charged to court within 14 days of sending in the petition. Legit.ng cannot immediately confirm if the EFCC eventually acted on the petition.

