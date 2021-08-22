Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as a great pillar in Nigeria

Abiodun made this known when the ex-president paid him a condolence visit in Iperu-Remo over the death of his father

According to him, since the death of his biological father, he has adopted Chief Obasanjo as his new father

Iperu-Remo, Ogun - In what seems like a strange scenario, the governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced the change of his surname days after the death of his biological father.

The Nation reports that made the declaration when the former president Olusegun Obasanjo paid a condolence visit to him over the demise of his father.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has agreed to bear former president Obasanjo's name. Credit: Dapo Abiodun.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Abiodun said that Obasanjo has been his father over the years even before his father breathed his last, adding that the ex-president has to step up now as his father.

He said:

"Baba, you are going nowhere. Baba, by the grace of God, you will live longer. We cannot afford you are going now. You have been my father over the years, but, now that my biological father has gone to meet with the saints, you have to step up now to be my father.”

He asked Obasanjo to take charge as his father since his biological father is no more, adding that since the former president did not decline the request, it can be safely assumed to have been approved with immediate effect.

According to the report, the governor has thus successfully ‘ported’ to the Obasanjo family, from his natural Abiodun lineage.

In his response, Obasanjo said that the governor's father, Pa Abiodun died well, adding that at 89, no one could accuse the evil ones of having done their worst.

He said that to live that long in this era of despondency in a country that God gave a beautiful cap but no head to wear it on, is a feat.

Governor Dapo Abiodun loses 89-year-old father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun, died on Monday, August 2, at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

It was reported that in a statement posted on his Facebook page on the evening of Monday, August 2, the deceased was survived by his wife, Victoria Abiodun, children and grandchildren.

According to the statement, Abiodun was an educationist and worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western state as he was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

