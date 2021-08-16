Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has reacted to the brutal killing of some travellers in Plateau state

The governor said security agencies said the cause of the killing must be investigated, adding that the killers must be dealt with

Bello also commiserated with Governor Akeredolu as the victims were said to be residents of Ondo state

Lokoja, Kogi state - Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has expressed concerns over the fresh outbreak of violence in which several travellers were killed in Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau state on Saturday, August 14.

The News Nigeria reported that Governor Bello who is the chairman of the security committee of the Northern Governors Forum assured the people of the government's effort to protect all citizens.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has expressed concerns over the fresh outbreak of violence in Plateau state on Saturday, August 14. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

He described the attack as "inhuman, barbaric and unwarranted;" saying "the cause of such mindless attack must be investigated with perpetrators brought to book."

Legit.ng gathers that Bello said this in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

The Kogi state governor called for calm among the people of the state, urging the affected families to refrain from reprisals and any acts that could jeopardize the peace on the Plateau.

He further gave assurance that the ‘government is in control of the situation,’ adding that the ‘people must live in peace irrespective of their religious beliefs and ethnic identities.’

Kogi governor sends condolence to Akeredolu

Governor Bello also sympathised with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo state over the unfortunate incident.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 25 travellers were killed on Saturday when some suspected hoodlums opened fire on their bus.

The victims were said to be heading to Ondo state after attending an Islamic programme in Bauchi state.

Lalong imposes 24-hour curfew

Meanwhile, Plateau state governor Simon Bako Lalong on Sunday, August 15, imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA to contain further security threats.

According to the governor, the curfew is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and property within the area.

Legit.ng gathered that this development is coming hours after Lalong announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa.

