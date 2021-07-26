Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has taken the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) and its leaders to the cleaners

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum lamented that the ruling party has completely mismanaged Nigeria

According to him, by 2023, the APC would have completely destroyed the country and leave it to rot for the next government

FCT, Abuja - The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has berated the All Progressive Congress (APC), over its management of Nigeria, saying that by 2023, the ruling party would have completely wrecked Africa’s most populous nation.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, July 26.

Baba-Ahmed accuses APC of shaking Nigeria to its foundations

According to him, the next political party to take over the helms of leadership in 2023 would have a herculean task of fixing the country.

Baba-Ahmed said the country’s current challenge is not just as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities but leadership failure.

His words:

“What are you going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, APC would have completely wrecked this country.

“You are going to take over a country that has been completely destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP and how are you going to fix this country? What’s your blueprint for what happens to Nigeria in 2023?”

Accusation comes weeks after PDP called out APC over insecurity

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently reiterated its earlier claim that the APC is behind the insecurity in the country.

The main opposition party also claimed that the ruling APC is using insecurity as a tool to intimidate PDP governors.

The party was reacting to a recent statement made by the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, who just defected to the APC.

In a related development, despite the defection of Matawalle to the APC, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the PDP.

Gusau said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

The deputy governor also stated that he is ready to assure the position of the PDP leader in the state.

Source: Legit