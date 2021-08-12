The crisis rocking the Enugu state chapter of the APC took a new twist on Wednesday as police sealed the party's office

No member of the party including the chieftains was allowed access to the office as the police moved to prevent the breakdown of law and order

The chairman of the APC in Enugu was recently sacked for alleged gross misconduct and disregard for the party's constitution

Enugu state - The police in Enugu have sealed off the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain peace and order in the party and the state.

PM News reported that party leaders and other loyalists were denied access to the office following the leadership crisis in the chapter.

APC supporters celebrate with party's flags in Abuja, Nigeria, after President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected on February 26, 2019. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis had led to the removal of the party's chairman in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, by members of the State Executive Committee who passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The committee accused Nwoye of insubordination to statutory authorities and causing division in the party.

They told newsmen that their decision was taken on grounds of gross misconduct and disregard for the party's constitution by the chairman.

The state EXCO unanimously moved for his removal and appointed Chukwwunta, the deputy state chairman, as acting chairman.

Source: Legit Nigeria