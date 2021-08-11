The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced October 2021, as the national convention to elect its new officers

Some governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have been calling for the resignation of Uche Secondus as the party's chairman

Secondus fell out with some leaders of the party over the recent defection of some governors and chieftains to the ruling APC

FCT, Abuja - The call for the impeachment of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, may have hit the rock.

The Guardian reports that the party’s stakeholders on Tuesday, August 10, stopped a move to prevent Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from re-contesting at the party’s national convention.

The PDP chairman Uche Secondus has survived calls for his resignation by the party leaders. Credit: PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that Secondus got a soft landing a week after his position was threatened by a no-confidence vote and mass resignation of some NWC members of the party.

He survived increasing calls for his resignation as party leaders fixed the end of October for the national elective convention to elect its next national chairman, thereby getting a 10 weeks respite.

The newspaper noted that although the tenure of the incumbent NWC was due to elapse on December 6, stakeholders of the party made up of 13 governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other organs of the party, brought the convention forward as a move to placate anti-Secondus forces who have been pushing for his removal.

The Sokoto state governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who addressed the press in Abuja, said a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would hold next week and that a convention planning committee would be constituted.

The Punch also reports that sources at the meetings said the shifting of the national convention to October, was part of steps taken to pacify the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters who were insisting on Secondus’ resignation.

PDP national chairman speaks on resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus said he would not resign despite the mounting pressure.

It was reported that the PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

The embattled PDP chairman said he will remain focused and committed to the ideal of the lead opposition party.

Why Bode George wanted to leave PDP

In a related report, a member of the PDP's BoT, Chief Bode George, revealed that at a time, he was on the verge of leaving the party due to its leadership tussle.

The founding chieftain of the party said principal members of the PDP, before the timely intervention of stakeholders, were taking some affairs as their private businesses.

George on Tuesday, August 10, noted that at this time, the leadership and ranks of the PDP were unstable which led him to start considering resigning.

