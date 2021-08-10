Popular actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to celebrate her late mum who would have been 70 if she was alive

The filmmaker disclosed that she will put her pain and emotions aside to celebrate her late mum because she is sure heaven is celebrating as well

The actress also shared a video from some of her mum's last moments before she passed away in 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo lost her mum in November 2020, but that has not stopped her from celebrating her birthday.

The mum of two in a recent post on Instagram shared a video of her late mum during a photoshoot and in the caption, celebrated her as she would have turned 70.

Iyabo Ojo says she will keep winning for her mum Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Late mum at 70

The actress noted that words cannot do justice to how much she loves and misses her mum, but she decided to put away her pain and celebrate her mum with the heavens.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued by saying that she was sure that her late mum was celebrating with the angels in heaven.

Iyabo assured her late mum that she would keep winning for both of them and reiterated how much she missed her guardian angel.

She wrote:

"It's your birthday today my darling sweet mother, words alone can't describe how much I miss you, words alone can't describe how much I love you, words alone, it can never do me justice, but today is your day so I will put all my pain and emotions aside & join heaven to celebrate your heavenly 70th birthday."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's post

Jayeola_monje:

"Rest on mama."

Officiallizdasilva:

"Hmmmm, may she continue to rest well."

Iamkemikorede:

"Keep resting mama."

Adaameh:

"It is well my dear sister."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Adebayo Salami loses mum

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his family were thrown into mourning following the death of his beloved mother.

The bereaved movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the death of his aged mum on Tuesday, August 3.

After disclosing the burial arrangements, the actor called on people to put his deceased mother and family into their prayers.

Source: Legit