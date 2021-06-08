- Popular Nigerian music star and billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is not backing down on her love for the colour pink

- In a recent interview with Glamour UK, she showed off her recently acquired UK penthouse that was done in her signature colour

- The celebrity DJ also revealed that she had a room dedicated to her around 40 pink wigs that come in different shades and styles

The daughter of one of Nigeria's billionaires Femi Otedola, Florence aka DJ Cuppy, recently became a homeowner in the UK and she has been open on what inspired her pink-themed décor.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the celebrity disk jockey took them on a tour of her all-pink home and explained that she was intentional about the décor.

According to her, the colour pink is often seen as a weakness or to signify vulnerability but she sees it as more than that.

DJ Cuppy says she has about 40 wigs in her wig room. Photos: @cuppymusic, Glamour UK

Apart from her love for pink, the Nigerian star is also known for her array of beautiful wigs, most of which come in different shades of colour pink and styles.

The celebrity DJ might not strike one immediately as a girly girl but she revealed that she has about 40 wigs and a room dedicated to just them.

According to her, she did this because she had always wanted to see her wigs and enjoy them. She however admitted that she has a few favourites that she repeats time and again.

In her words:

“My wig room was the only thing I actually knew I definitely wanted in my house when I was moved. I always knew that I wanted to be able to see my wigs and enjoy them. I think I have around 40 wigs there. I still insist on wearing the same one over and over. You know when you have THE one. Wigs are an amazing thing because they have helped me get really good at morphing into my environments. I think it's really important to be able to be whoever you want to be. Every day is a new start, but pink seems to be my cutoff choice. I’ve committed to it for five years so…”

Speaking further during the interview, Cuppy admitted that if given the choice of her shoes, bags and wigs to either snog, marry or avoid, she would marry her wigs, snog her bags and avoid her shoes.

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy shows off pink toilet paper

It appears DJ Cuppy's love for pink is much more than expected, seeing as even her personal effects are in that colour.

In a new post on social media, the young lady shared a photo of her restroom. There was nothing surprising about the white water closet but fans were taken by surprise at the colour of her toilet paper.

A pink toilet paper was hanging in the restroom. Most people are used to seeing only white toilet paper but Cuppy's is different.

Source: Legit.ng