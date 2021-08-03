The number of Bethel Baptist School students in captivity reduced by three on Tuesday, August 3

The students, according to locals, escaped from their captors and were found in a forest in Kaduna where they hid themselves

Sources say that the brave students will be handed over to the school by the Nigerian military very soon

Chikun, Kaduna - Not less than three students of the Bethel Baptist School who were kidnapped by bandits in July were discovered in a forest around the Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

Channels TV reported that according to residents and natives of the area, the students escaped from the den of their kidnappers and found their way to a safe place.

The students have been debriefed by the military, after which they will be handed over to the school authorities who are expected to reunite them with their respective families.

Earlier, three students of the school had escaped from their captors. An aunt to one of the students, who simply identified herself as Funmi, said the students spent five days roaming inside the forest before they finally met another herder who directed them out of the forest.

She added that one of the escaped students who could recall his father’s phone number borrowed a cell phone and called his father who went to pick them up.

Her words:

“The children were found around Kasuwar Magani on Sunday evening hours after 28 students of the school were released by the bandits. It was the school management that called my in-law to inform us.”

Insecurity: Kidnapped Bethel Baptist High School students freed

Recall that 28 of the kidnapped students were released by their abductors recently after been held in captivity for the past 20 days.

The news of the students' release was disclosed by Joseph Hayab, Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN).

The students released looked pale while some even struggled to walk, a situation that triggered tears among their parents. A video of the released students was also published by Legit.ng earlier in the day.

