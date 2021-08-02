BBNaija star Eriata Ese has taken to her social media page to share the experience of her friend with her fans

The reality TV star stated that people are rated by their appearance, the cars they drive and other physical things

Eriata said her friend was overlooked for driving a Camry car to a big company to bid for a huge deal

BBNaija star Eriata Ese has given a reason why faking it may not be a bad idea, especially if it is for the right reasons.

BBNaija Eriata Ese shares her friend's experience to advise her followers. Photos: @eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

Eriata Ese advises fans

Eriata said her friend lost a multimillion naira deal because she didn't show up with an expensive car, a bodyguard, and a driver to a big company.

According to her, her friend has access to those luxuries but she decided to drive her Camry.

The BBNaija star said the contract was given to another person who looked how the company wanted.

Read her full post below:

Mixed Reactions

wisdomcounsellin:

"Moral Lesson: Don't fake it till you make it. Real knows real. Packaging is cool, but the package is always greater. Whatever you lose, something greater is coming. Not every loss is a loss, never forget that."

maro_reigns:

"Take this advice at your own risk oo before your destiny helper go see you say you don dey okay meanwhile you’re suffering."

jerometrills:

"The deal is not for her, if it was, I don’t think appearance will have anything to do with it."

manlikelight_:

"It's an open secret. If you want a Multi-million naira contract in Nigeria, you have to appear like someone who has that money already. It's not being fake, it's playing the part for the occasion. You can't want a deal of say 200 million and you come there with an 06 Camry. They might think you won't be able to handle that kind of money. Borrow a good Benz and dress for the occasion."

iamladyprecious:

"Welcome to Nigeria. Where appearance has more rating than intellectual value."

alexenoyore:

"It's not 'faking it', it's called packaging. As a businessman, you need to size your client before you go sell yourself to them. People need to know you have money before they can entrust you with money. Simple."

Eriata Ese expresses regret about being in the spotlight

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star said if she had got insight before she became a public figure, she would not have wished to be one.

The reality star touched on the fact that public figures need to be wary of people around them, their actions as well as words that come out of their mouths to build a reputable image.

She further revealed that it takes a lot to keep up with appearance to remain relevant, and people have to spend the little they earn to paint an untrue picture of their lives.

Source: Legit