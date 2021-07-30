NBA action is set to commence and two Nigerians will be part of the new campaign as new trades are released

Nigerian stars Ayo Dosunmu and Charles Bassey will feature for Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia Sixers respectively this season

Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick and are already reportedly set on taking OK State G Cade Cunningham

Two Nigerian stars Ayo Dosunmu and Charles Bassey will be in action in the new NBA season as a new crop of NBA players were selected with two rounds.

Born in America to Nigerian immigrants, Dosunmu will feature for Chicago Bulls this season while Charles Charles Bassey will play for Philadelphia Sixers.

Drafts King Nation are reporting that the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick and are already reportedly set on taking OK State G Cade Cunningham with the pick.

There’s already been plenty of trades and news coming through during the day. You can find all the latest trades and news reports in our tracker below.

2021 NBA Draft live results via ESPN

First Round

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, OK State

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, C, USC

4. Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

5. Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey, G, Australia

7. Golden State Warriors (from MIN): Jonathan Kuminga, PF, G League Ignite

8. Orlando Magic (from CHI): Franz Wagner, F/C, Michigan

9. Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

10. Memphis Grizzlies (via NOP): Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

11. Charlotte Hornets: James Bouknight, G, UConn

12. San Antonio Spurs: Josh Primo, G, Alabama

13. Indiana Pacers: Chris Duarte, G, Oregon

14. Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody, G, Arkansas

15. Washington Wizards: Corey Kispert, G/F, Gonzaga

16. Houston Rockets (from OKC via BOS): Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via MEM): Trey Murphy III, G/F, Virginia

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from MIA via LAC, PHI, PHX): Tre Mann, G, Florida

19. Charlotte Hornets (via NYK): Kai Jones, PF, Texas

20. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

21. Los Angeles Clippers (from NYK via DAL): Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee

22. Indiana Pacers (from WSH via LAL; report): Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky

23. Houston Rockets (from POR): Usman Garuba, F, Spain

24. Houston Rockets (from MIL): Josh Christopher, G Arizona State

25. New York Knicks (via LAC): Quentin Grimes, G, Houston

26. Denver Nuggets: Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, G, VCU

27. Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas, G, LSU

28. Philadelphia Sixers: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

29. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX): Day’Ron Sharpe, C, UNC

30. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Santi Aldama, F, Loyola (MD)

Second Round

31. Indiana (from MIL via HOU): Isaiah Todd, PF, G League Ignite

32. Oklahoma City (from NYK via DET via LAC, PHI): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

33. LA Clippers (via ORL): Jason Preston, G, Ohio

34. New York (via OKC): Rokas Jokubaitis, PG, Lithuania

35. New Orleans (from CLE via ATL): Herb Jones, F, Alabama

36. New York (from OKC via MIN via GSW): Miles McBride, G, WVU

37. Charlotte (from DET, TOR via BKN): JT Thor, PF, Auburn

38. Chicago (from NOP): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

39. Sacramento: Neemias Queta, C Utah State

40. Utah (from NOP via CHI): Jared Butler, G, Baylor

41. San Antonio: Joe Wieskamp, SF, Iowa

42. Detroit (from CHA via NYK): Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan

43. Portland (from NOP via WAS via MIL, CLE, UTA): Greg Brown, PF, Texas

44. Brooklyn (from IND): Kessler Edwards, SF, Pepperdine

45. Boston: Juhann Begarin, SG, France

46. Toronto (from MEM via SAC): Dalano Banton, G, Nebraska

47. Toronto (from GSW via UTA and NOP): David Johnson, G, Louisville

48. Atlanta (from MIA via SAC and POR): Sharife Cooper, G, Auburn

49. Brooklyn (from ATL): Marcus Zegarowski, PG, Creighton

50. Philadelphia (from NYK): Filip Petrusev, F, Serbia

51. LA Clippers (from NOP via MEM via POR via DAL, DET, CLE): Brandon Boston Jr., G, UK

52. Detroit (from LAL via SAC, HOU, and DET): Luka Garza, PF, Iowa

53. Philadelphia (from NOP via DAL): Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

54. Milwaukee (from IND via MIL via HOU and CLE): Sandro Mamukelashvili, PF, Seton Hall

55. Oklahoma City (from DEN via GSW and PHI): Aaron Wiggins, G, Maryland

56. Charlotte (from LAC): Scottie Lewis, G, Florida

57. Detroit (from CHA via BKN): Balsa Koprivica, C Florida State

58. New York (from PHI): Jericho Sims, PF, Texas

59. Brooklyn (from PHX): RaiQuan Gray, F, Florida State

60. Milwaukee (from IND via UTA): Georgios Kalaitzakis, G/F, Greece

