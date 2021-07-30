Jubilation As 2 Nigerian Stars Join Top NBA Clubs Ahead of New Basketball Season
- NBA action is set to commence and two Nigerians will be part of the new campaign as new trades are released
- Nigerian stars Ayo Dosunmu and Charles Bassey will feature for Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia Sixers respectively this season
- Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick and are already reportedly set on taking OK State G Cade Cunningham
Two Nigerian stars Ayo Dosunmu and Charles Bassey will be in action in the new NBA season as a new crop of NBA players were selected with two rounds.
Born in America to Nigerian immigrants, Dosunmu will feature for Chicago Bulls this season while Charles Charles Bassey will play for Philadelphia Sixers.
Drafts King Nation are reporting that the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick and are already reportedly set on taking OK State G Cade Cunningham with the pick.
There’s already been plenty of trades and news coming through during the day. You can find all the latest trades and news reports in our tracker below.
2021 NBA Draft live results via ESPN
First Round
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, OK State
2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, C, USC
4. Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State
5. Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey, G, Australia
7. Golden State Warriors (from MIN): Jonathan Kuminga, PF, G League Ignite
8. Orlando Magic (from CHI): Franz Wagner, F/C, Michigan
9. Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor
10. Memphis Grizzlies (via NOP): Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford
11. Charlotte Hornets: James Bouknight, G, UConn
12. San Antonio Spurs: Josh Primo, G, Alabama
13. Indiana Pacers: Chris Duarte, G, Oregon
14. Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody, G, Arkansas
15. Washington Wizards: Corey Kispert, G/F, Gonzaga
16. Houston Rockets (from OKC via BOS): Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via MEM): Trey Murphy III, G/F, Virginia
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from MIA via LAC, PHI, PHX): Tre Mann, G, Florida
19. Charlotte Hornets (via NYK): Kai Jones, PF, Texas
20. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
21. Los Angeles Clippers (from NYK via DAL): Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee
22. Indiana Pacers (from WSH via LAL; report): Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky
23. Houston Rockets (from POR): Usman Garuba, F, Spain
24. Houston Rockets (from MIL): Josh Christopher, G Arizona State
25. New York Knicks (via LAC): Quentin Grimes, G, Houston
26. Denver Nuggets: Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, G, VCU
27. Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas, G, LSU
28. Philadelphia Sixers: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee
29. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX): Day’Ron Sharpe, C, UNC
30. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Santi Aldama, F, Loyola (MD)
Second Round
31. Indiana (from MIL via HOU): Isaiah Todd, PF, G League Ignite
32. Oklahoma City (from NYK via DET via LAC, PHI): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova
33. LA Clippers (via ORL): Jason Preston, G, Ohio
34. New York (via OKC): Rokas Jokubaitis, PG, Lithuania
35. New Orleans (from CLE via ATL): Herb Jones, F, Alabama
36. New York (from OKC via MIN via GSW): Miles McBride, G, WVU
37. Charlotte (from DET, TOR via BKN): JT Thor, PF, Auburn
38. Chicago (from NOP): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois
39. Sacramento: Neemias Queta, C Utah State
40. Utah (from NOP via CHI): Jared Butler, G, Baylor
41. San Antonio: Joe Wieskamp, SF, Iowa
42. Detroit (from CHA via NYK): Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan
43. Portland (from NOP via WAS via MIL, CLE, UTA): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
44. Brooklyn (from IND): Kessler Edwards, SF, Pepperdine
45. Boston: Juhann Begarin, SG, France
46. Toronto (from MEM via SAC): Dalano Banton, G, Nebraska
47. Toronto (from GSW via UTA and NOP): David Johnson, G, Louisville
48. Atlanta (from MIA via SAC and POR): Sharife Cooper, G, Auburn
49. Brooklyn (from ATL): Marcus Zegarowski, PG, Creighton
50. Philadelphia (from NYK): Filip Petrusev, F, Serbia
51. LA Clippers (from NOP via MEM via POR via DAL, DET, CLE): Brandon Boston Jr., G, UK
52. Detroit (from LAL via SAC, HOU, and DET): Luka Garza, PF, Iowa
53. Philadelphia (from NOP via DAL): Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
54. Milwaukee (from IND via MIL via HOU and CLE): Sandro Mamukelashvili, PF, Seton Hall
55. Oklahoma City (from DEN via GSW and PHI): Aaron Wiggins, G, Maryland
56. Charlotte (from LAC): Scottie Lewis, G, Florida
57. Detroit (from CHA via BKN): Balsa Koprivica, C Florida State
58. New York (from PHI): Jericho Sims, PF, Texas
59. Brooklyn (from PHX): RaiQuan Gray, F, Florida State
60. Milwaukee (from IND via UTA): Georgios Kalaitzakis, G/F, Greece
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigers' chances of progressing to the next round of this summer Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are slim after losing their first two games.
Coach Mike Brown's men opened their campaign with an 84-67 defeat to Australia while their second game against Germany ended 99-92.
They have one more group game against Italy this weekend but their fate is not in their hands as far as qualifications are concerned.
