Elliot Grainge’s biography: who is Sofia Richie's new boyfriend?

Elliot Grainge is an American music executive known to own the 10K Projects label. He recently gained prominence after he started dating American social media personality and fashion designer Sofia Richie.

Elliot has made a name for himself as a music entrepreneur, but little had been known about his private life.

Profile summary

Name : Elliot Grainge

: Elliot Grainge Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : November 6, 1993

: November 6, 1993 Elliot Grainge’s age : 27 years old

: 27 years old Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Current residence : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'

: 6' Height in centimeters : 183

: 183 Weight in pounds : 187

: 187 Weight in kilograms : 84

: 84 Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Father : Lucian Grainge

: Lucian Grainge Mother : Samantha Berg

: Samantha Berg Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend : Sofia Richie

: Sofia Richie University : Northeastern University, Boston

: Northeastern University, Boston Profession : Music Executive

: Music Executive Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Instagram : @elliot

: @elliot Twitter: @estrainge

Elliot Grainge’s bio

He was born on November 6, 1993, to his parents, Lucian Grainge and Samatha Berg. His father is an entertainment icon in the US music industry. Elliot Grainge’s father is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, popularly known for working with top musicians such as Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Jamie Cullum, ABBA, Sting, Amy Whinehouse, among others.

Samatha Berg worked as an attorney. Samatha had complications while giving birth to Elliot in 1993 and fell into a coma. She succumbed to the complications in 2007 when Elliot Grainge’s age was 13 years old.

Lucian married his second wife, Caroline Grainge, in 2002. Elliot has two siblings, Alice and Betsy, from his father’s current marriage.

How old is Elliot Grainge?

Elliot Grainge’s birthday is November 6, 1993, and therefore, he is 27 years old.

Elliot Grainge’s entertainment career

It is no surprise that Elliot found his way into the music industry because his grandfather, Cecil Grainge and his father, Lucian Grainge, had also ventured into the lucrative sector.

Elliot is a music executive. He founded 10K projects, an independent record label, in 2017. However, he gained prominence in 2018 when Billboard named him as one to watch in the music industry.

His label’s first significant signing came in 2019 when he signed Tekashi69 for a two-album deal valued at $10M. Since then, the label has attracted the attention of various talented music artists such as Trippie Redd, Internet Money, Quin NFN, Iann Dior, Poor Stacy and Kierra Luv.

10K Projects has had significant achievements in the music industry since its inception. It has 18 gold and 8 platinum/multi-platinum singles and boasts more than 22 billion streams.

Elliot Grainge’s net worth

His net worth is 5 million US dollars. Grainge derives his income majorly from his independent record label, 10K Projects.

Is Elliot Grainge dating Sofia Richie?

Celebrity relationships are usually a talking point among their fans. Elliot’s girlfriend was not known until April 2021, when Sofia Richie posted her pictures with him on her Instagram page.

Before coming out publicly about their dating, the couple was seen together on several occasions, but no one knew whether they were dating or not. Sofia previously dated Scott Disick before calling it quits in August 2020.

Sofia Richie is a model and fashion designer. She is also famous for being Lionel Richie’s daughter.

What does Elliot Grainge do for a living?

Grainge earns his living from his independent record label, 10K Projects, where he works as the CEO. He is a music entrepreneur who has had immense success while working with various top music artists.

Social media presence

Even though Sofia Richie’s boyfriend is a celebrity, he prefers life away from the public eyes, and for a long time, he has kept his personal information confidential. He is available on Instagram with 36.8K followers, yet he has never posted anything on the platform. Likewise, he has slightly over 5K followers on Twitter, and he does not share anything on the platform.

To get a glimpse of his private life, check out his girlfriend’s Instagram account, where she posts some of their pictures.

For a long time, Elliot Grainge has made headlines in the US music industry as a successful music entrepreneur with 10K Projects. As for his newfound love with Sofia Richie, we hope that the couple has the best times and possibly ties the knot.

