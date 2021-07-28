Olusegun Adesegun has joined Wema Bank as a non-executive director, and will be providing policy decision to the financial institution

The former deputy governor of Ogun State will also help Wema Bank with its planning exercise as the company suffers revenue decline

Wema Bank's revenue for the first quarter of this year declined by 12.6% in the three months period which falls between January to March

The former Ogun State deputy governor, Olusegun Adesegun, has been appointed by Wema Bank as the company battles with revenue decline.

Wema Bank appointed Adesegun to offer advise on policymaking during the financial institution's board of directors meeting and other company engagement.

He was appointed into the post of a non-executive director, which also place on him, the responsibility of partaking in Wema Bank's planning exercises.

Wema Bank losing customer deposits, gross earnings declining

The appointment of Adesegun, who was twice a former Commissioner for Works and Housing in Ogun State, comes at a time Wema Bank is losing customer deposits.

Wema Bank's gross earnings has also been on a downward part following a 12.6% drop in Q1 2021, when it generated N17.96 billion, against the N20.57 billion recorded in the first quarter of last year.

It was also gathered that the deposits received from customers declined in the first quarter of 2021, when compared to what was recorded in Q1 last year.

Over N804.87 billion was deposited in Wema Bank by customers between January to March 2020, but during the same three months period this year, Wema Bank received N795.53 billion.

