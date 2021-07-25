Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who has won five Ballon d'Or awards with many records in his career

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has been playing for Juventus for the past three years

Juventus vice chairman Pavel Nedved has cleared the air on Ronaldo's future claiming the Portuguese will remain in Italy

Pavel Nedved who is the vice chairman of Italian giants Juventus has stated clearly that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the Old Lady in the ongoing transfer window.

There have been speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus since the end of last season before going on to play for Portugal at the EURO 2020 tournament

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has one more year left on his current contract at Juventus, but that has not stopped the Portuguese from being linked with a move away from the side.

It was in the year 2018 that Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid and the Portuguese has been impressive ever since then.

In 97 appearances so far in the Italian Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored massive 81 goals for the Old Lady.

According to the report on GOAL, Pavel Nedved who is one of the most successful footballers explained that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Juventus training this coming week.

Pavel Nedved's reaction

"Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he 'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

Despite Juve's underwhelming performances, he finished last term as the league's top scorer with 29 goals from 33 games.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with several clubs including Manchester City this summer, but old comments about joining the Citizens have now emerged.

Following the rumour linking him with the Premier League club, the Portuguese’ past comments clearly imply such will not materialise.

Manchester City continue to search for a formidable replacement for Sergio Aguero who has departed for Barcelona and Ronaldo is being linked with an exit from Juventus.

Reports say the Old Lady can no longer afford the massive wages of the 36-year-old and are looking to possibly get him off their bill.

Ronaldo first spoke about City rumours all the way back in 2013 where he was far from keen to join the club.

