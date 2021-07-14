A graduate experienced many failures and disappointments on her way to academic success and is finally opening-up

The inspirational young woman did poorly in matric and almost faced academic exclusion in her undergraduate years but still pushed on

Today, Dimakatso Machetele is hoping to inspire others with her encouraging story of perseverance

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One South African woman is definitely not letting her academic challenges through the years get the better of her.

The recent master's graduate has shared the many challenges of her journey and has encouraged others not to give up on their dreams.

This woman reached academic success despite the many bumps in the road. Image: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: UGC

was first shared by the popular student forum, Varsity World. The brave young woman says her challenges began in matric after her final results did not permit her entry into university.

Frustrated but certainly not defeated, Machetele went on to re-write her matric in 2014 and finally gained entry into the University of Johannesburg.

She said:

"By God’s Grace, UJ had space for me just before the academic year commenced. During my first year at UJ, I failed two modules which resulted in me being an E1. That meant I had to pass all my second-semester modules or I’d be academically excluded. I managed to pass my first year and my undergrad.

" I graduated for my undergrad (BSc Life and Environmental Sciences) in record time."

Knowing full-well the challenges that would come if she chose to do her honours, Machetele decided to push on. Even while working a full-time job the young woman managed to complete her studies and is encouraging others to not give up on their dreams either.

She's also thanked the many educators and financial sponsors that have helped her along the way.

"I had to balance both school and work. I continued and did my MSc in Geography while working full time as well. I took a risk that I knew would pay out eventually. I’m grateful for the people who were part of my academic journey.

"May failure not defines one’s destination. The journey won’t be easy. It may be difficult and also emotionally tiring, but keep at it. Have faith. Work hard," she ends her inspirational post.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

First Black person to earn a PhD in mathematics from top varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young student, Dominique Kemp, has made history as the first Black person to earn a PhD in mathematics from Indiana University (IU).

The Lansing, Michigan native, homeschooled as a teen, bagged his first degree in Mathematics from Stanford University before pursuing his PhD in the same field.

While he was a student at Indiana, there were no black professors in the field, and he was the only student enrolled in the university during his last three years in the programme.

Source: Legit