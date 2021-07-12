A woman who is well advanced in age was treated to a huge surprise by a young lady identified as Ada Egara Nsukka

The young lady called in at the abode of the old woman, brought her outside and sprayed cash on her as she danced

The lady's kind gesture has seen her receive praises from social media users as many got emotional

A young lady has been hailed on social media for putting smiles on the face of an old woman.

The lady identified as Ada Egara Nsukka had shared on Facebook a video capturing the moment she visited the residence of an aged woman.

The young lady's kind gesture took the old woman by surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ada Egara Nsukka

Ada Egara on getting to the abode of the woman who is said to be over a 100-years-old brought her out to the open space.

The young lady then praised the old woman in a native dialect to her amazement.

She then followed it up with spraying cash on the woman.

Both locked in a warm embrace in the heartwarming video.

People praise the young lady's gesture

Ngor Zebulon said:

"Longevity is hereditary especially when your hands are clean & if you take good care of your parents and the elderly. May God continue to put smile on your face in good health & longevity amen."

Ekei Brown reacted:

"I tap into this anointing and grace of long life with good health and a sound mind in Jesus name. Amen!!!

"May the Lord also bless you, Ada for visiting Mama and putting smiles on her face. Well done."

Bright Chimezie Nwokejiobi wrote:

"You have done well dear. That alone will add more years to her. GOD bless all the mamas around the world. No one like mama, if it's not mama it can't be like mama."

Esther Ogomola commented:

"Beautiful i tap longevity of life too and you that is making mama to laugh and dance with your lovely song and voice may you also live long and healthy life amen."

Alexander Ugorji remarked:

"I am so excited with this young lady. I pray that God will surely reward you for your benevolence and gratitude for old age. In fact you will be more than her in old age. Remain blessed."

Prophet gifts 142-year-old woman 300k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that late TB Joshua had visited a 142-year-old woman with gifts.

Joshua who had visited her in December 2020 gifted her some cash for the festive period. Specifically, he gave her N300,000 to celebrate the new year.

In the video, the synagogue church founder urged the woman to seek God's mercy because her journey in this world is coming to an end.

He told her to settle any rift she might have had with anybody at any time in her lifetime. He urged her to send her children to settle the rift.

