Whitney Scott Mathers’ biography: who is Eminem’s daughter?

Music fans certainly know the world-famous rapper Eminem. What some might not know is that he has three daughters; one biological and two adopted. Whitney Scott Mathers is one of Eminem’s two adopted daughters. The rapper adopted Whitney when she was just three years old. What is there to know about the rapper's youngest daughter?

So, who is Eminem's daughter Whitney? Here is a look at some quick facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Whitney Scott Mathers

Whitney Scott Mathers Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 16th, 2002

April 16th, 2002 Whitney Scott Mathers' age: 19 years (as of 2021)

19 years (as of 2021) Zodiac: Aries

Aries Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri

St. Joseph, Missouri Current residence: Rochester Hills, Detroit, USA

Rochester Hills, Detroit, USA Nationalit y: American

y: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Height in centimeters: 160 cm

160 cm Weight in pounds : 128 lbs

: 128 lbs Weight in kilograms: 58 kilograms

58 kilograms Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Single Biological father: Eric Hartter

Eric Hartter Adoptive father: Marshall Bruce Mathers III (Eminem)

Marshall Bruce Mathers III (Eminem) Mother: Kimberly Ann Scott

Kimberly Ann Scott Siblings: Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Mathers (stepsisters)

Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Mathers (stepsisters) Net worth: $750,000-$850,000

Whitney Scott Mathers' bio

Here is a look at Whitney's birth, adoption, parents, and body measurements.

Birth and adoption

How old is Eminem's daughter Whitney Mathers? Eminem's daughter's age is currently 19 years, having been born on April 16th, 2002. She was born in Missouri to parents Kimberly Anne Scott and Eric Hartter. Before Whitney's birth, Kimberly was married to Eminem.

Is Whitney Scott Mathers adopted? Yes, the famous rapper adopted Whitney in 2005 when she was three years old. Whitney's parents had somewhat troubled lives; her mother had become a drug addict while her father had frequent run-ins with the law.

Whitney's dad was a tattoo artist said to have been involved in criminal activities. He spent time behind bars before his death. Due to the troubled environment created by Kimberly and Hartter, Eminem chose to adopt Whitney with the aim of giving her a better life.

The rapper had a troubled childhood as well, owing to the less-than-stellar relationship he had with his mother.

Whitney's height and weight

Whitney is 160 centimeters tall (5ft 3 in) and weighs about 58 kilograms (128 pounds). She has brown eyes and brown hair and wears glasses at times.

How many daughters does Eminem have?

The world-renowned rapper has three daughters; Alaina, Whitney, and Hailie. How many biological kids does Eminem have? The answer is one. Hailie Jade Scott is the rapper's only biological child.

The rapper's eldest daughter, Alaina, is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, Kimberly's twin sister. Like her sister Kimberly, Dawn also struggled with drugs, which prompted Eminem to adopt her daughter.

Alaina is currently 28 years old, having been born on May 3rd, 1993. She is currently enrolled at the University of Oakland pursuing a degree in Public Relations.

The rapper's only biological child, Hailie, was born on December 25th, 1995, right before Eminem and Kimberly got married. At the time, the rapper was not doing so well but vowed to give his daughter everything he never had. Of all Eminem's daughters, Hailie is the one who has featured most in the rapper's songs.

Eric Harter's death

Whitney's biological father passed away in August 2019, aged 40. His death was said to have resulted from a drug overuse. After his death, Whitney's mother found his body in an abandoned house. At the time, Whitney was 17 years old.

Like Eminem's other daughters, Whitney Scott Mathers has maintained a low profile and typically stays out of the public eye. Unlike her world-famous adoptive dad, not much is known about Whitney. Still, she seems to be doing quite well alongside her two sisters.

