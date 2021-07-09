A Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, said people should stop getting in a race with others, saying everyone's time is different

In a Facebook post, he revealed that he failed SSCE five times and finally gained admission because of his perseverance and determination to succeed

According to Akeju, his classmate and head prefect cleared her results once and gained admission but her condition right now is pitiable compared to where he currently is

A Nigerian man identified as Oluwanishola Akeju has advised people on the need to desist from racing with others, saying everyone's time of accomplishment is different.

Taking to Rant HQ page on Facebook, Akeju went down memory lane and disclosed that he failed the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) five times before finally gaining admission to the higher institution.

According to him, his classmate and head prefect made her papers and got admission the same year they finished secondary school. He said their houses were opposite each other.

Akeju said he recently met his then head prefect and he was surprised with her present condition.

He recalled:

"The day I decided to print out my result, same day she returned from school as a cleared graduate.

"Things had changed with levels, so we weren’t rolling together. Her mom specifically in action “pepper” me."

Akeju finally gained admission after five years

The Nigerian man said he was determined to go to school and he finally gained admission to the higher institution.

In his words:

"So I raise myself some fund and in the process, admission came. That was about 4 years after my class mate had graduated.

"Experiences like this makes people like me celebrates every wins. No matter how underrated it may be.

"I went through school, and school likewise went through me. A lot of Struggles, set backs, many difficult moments. Days I thought of pulling out and all but the end is what really mattered. I graduated too and life goes on."

Fast forward to 2021

Akeju met his secondary school prefect again after many years. He said he was touched by her present condition.

In his words:

"I needed to get something earlier this week which I had been in contact with a man. He promised delivery to my office and today, the person who had come to deliver the product is my classmate.

"It was unbelievable! Speechless is an understatement. I am touched in the manner that I saw her.

"See, don’t ever look down on people if life treats you well. The present is what we can boast about; no one can tell of tomorrow."

