A young lady identified as Vee K recently put a smile on her mother's face as she took her out for dinner

She shared adorable photos of herself and the elderly woman on social media and disclosed that the latter visited her for the first time since she moved to London

Social media users flooded the comment section of Vee K's post to commend her for making her mother happy

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Vee K said this was after the latter visited her for the first time since she moved to London.

In her words:

"I took my mom out for dinner today at The Shard. It’s her first time visiting me since I moved to London ❤️ and she absolutely loved it. I love seeing her soooo happy, relaxed and spoiling her. She works toooooo hard."

Many commend her

Reacting, a LinkedIn user named Chinanu Echefu said:

"It is beautiful to see how we cherish and appreciate those who sacrifice effortlessly for us to come out great.

"Vee K. keep making mama proud."

Hilda N. Brown commented:

"It's amazing when we have the opportunity to "spoil" our parents because without them, there would be no us. Alot of them made unbelievable sacrifices for us to be where we are today. Good one Vee."

Vandalark Patricks wrote:

"Congratulations. Mama needs more of this I guess. She’s so adorable. They took us for so many dinners and we even selected places we wanted to go with no clue of the costs that were attached. Thanks for making your mom proud."

Laura Eghobamien said:

"So lovely to spoil your mum after all the endless sacrifices she has made. She certainly deserves the best. Well done Vee you are sowing great seeds."

