A young girl has become a source of inspiration and motivation to many people over her positive attitude to life despite being physically challenged.

9-year-old Agnes Mba crawls to school which has a distance of 1 kilometer everyday because she is unable to walk.

Her mother said Agnes is poised to be the star of the family Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bbcnewspidgin

The Ghana resident told BBC News Pidgin that she has never walked in her entire life and expressed optimism at doing so in the nearest future.

Her mother said she had carried the girl to school initially but stopped it.

The day Agnes took the bull by its horns

And it came as a shock to the community when one day Agnes dressed in uniform and took it upon herself to crawl all the way to school.

While stressing that the girl's condition can be corrected by surgery, Agnes' mum bemoaned financial constraints as reason why they haven't pushed for a treatment for the 9-year-old.

The mother who is a farmer expressed optimism that young Agnes will be the star of the family of all her kids.

People hail young Agnes

Social media users were full of praises for the brave young girl and prayed help came her way.

@realmarydave said:

"Wow the smile on her beautiful face made me forget my worries

"Thanks baby girl for inspire me today."

@emistitches commented:

"I was just crying watching this video, may God send helper to here direction."

@estynodeluxefashion wrote:

"Awwwwwww, she's such a beautiful happy girl, she'll surely be a Star."

@pokiemama reacted:

"She is so beautiful,God please send her a helper Nd heal her."

@bill.njoku prayed:

"God thank you and forgive my insatiable self and cause me to appreciate you at all corner or bends in my life. Thank you for today. Amen."

Source: Legit