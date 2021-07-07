Some couples in the entertainment industry are always a pair to look out for whenever there’s a major social function

One can be sure to find the lovebirds showing up side by side and inspiring those who hope to find love someday

Legit.ng has compiled a list of such couples that include Funke Akindele and her husband among others

Solid marriages in the entertainment industry can sometimes prove to be a rare find and this is probably one reason why fans love to see a couple that holds it down in spite of all odds.

Such couples are sure to get heads turning whenever they make public appearances and they are spotted together.

Funke and JJC, other celebs who go out together. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

At other times, all they need to drive massive engagement on social media is to post a picture showing both of them together in cute poses.

In Nollywood, such couples exist and a lot of fans continue to root for them. They can almost be likened to a shell that is bound to follow a snail wherever it goes.

These husbands and wives attend wedding parties together, they show up together on the red carpet of high-profile events and it’s always a delight to set eyes on them.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of these celebrity lovebirds. Check them out below:

1. Funke Akindele and JJC

The doting husband and wife were a delight to watch at colleague RMD's recent birthday party.

They are known to show up side by side on several occasions.

2. Anita Joseph and MC Fish

Apart from an excessive display of love on their individual social media pages, the husband and wife are usually fun to watch when spotted outside. They caused a lot of buzz at Toyin Lawani's recent wedding ceremony.

3. Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie

Just like the couples mentioned above, Mercy and her husband are another pair known to show up with each other.

It doesn't matter that the movie star's hubby is not entirely a part of the entertainment industry, one is sure to find him by his woman's side whenever they attend events. They attended RMD's 60th birthday party together.

