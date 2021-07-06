Over 100 oil and gas companies were shutdown by the Department of Petroleum Resources after a regulatory surveillance exercise in Lagos

The government agency lockdown 103 illegal filling stations and 13 gas plants for various reasons which includes unauthorised operation

The shutdown is a continuous exercise from last year when 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants were closed for illegal operation within the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Some illegal filling stations and gas plants have been shutdown across mainland and island areas in Lagos State. Their operation was closed by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The DPR said 103 illegal filling stations and 13 gas plants were shutdown. The regulator took the decision after conducting surveillance exercise within Lagos.

Cardoso stated that:

”This is a continuous exercise by the DPR to improve safety in selling and distribution of LPG in Lagos State."

Fuel attendant serving a customer. Photo: Indranil Aditya/Nur

Source: Getty Images

Why the filling stations and gas plants were shutdown

The government agency is clamping down on oil and gas companies that haven't met its safety regulations or operating without regular-backed license.

The regulator's Zonal Operations Controller for Lagos, Ayorinde Cardoso, stated that 216 facilities were visited, but 103 oil companies failed to work in line with guidelines.

Cardoso said they lack prerequisite approval and were operating at unapproved locations in the state, hence, the shutdown of their operation.

The Lagos State Government had ban establishment of gas plants in residential areas. Last year, 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants had been shutdown in the state over illegal operation.

Nigerian minister ask FG to allow Nigerians bear full petrol cost

In related news, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, called for the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sylva said the Federal Government need to stop subsidising fuel price and allow Nigerians pay for the full cost of the production.

He said fuel subsidy is not allowing the country progress as it has a negative impact on the revenue of the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper