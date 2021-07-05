Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Dorathy Bachor, left her fans pretty impressed with all her stunning outfits worn to the Reunion show.

From her premiere look down to the episode finale, Dorathy made sure to leave heads turning and in some cases, jaws hanging.

Fans have shared their thoughts on Dorathy's looks. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor

When she wasn't keeping things chic casual, the queen of the Explorers served major red carpet vibes in her choices of outfits.

The reality star who kept her makeup on the minimum went from rocking a blunt bob wig to a high bun and then pixie curly weaves. She made sure to bring her A-game every single time.

Following the end of the reunion show, fans are sharing their thoughts on Dorathy's best look to the show.

It turns out the blue dress and the ankara blazer were some of her most popular and liked looks.

Check out some comments by fans:

emelda_payne:

"Her sense of fashion is very good. Dressing is knowing what fits you and Dorathy is a pro in dressing. You can't talk about best dressed female housemates and not leave her out. I give her A+ in dressing."

misswendyduhu:

"5 was my best."

franfabidan:

"One"

ahmara___:

"But no 1 and 5 has a special place in my heart "

kbacrystals.jewelry:

"Best of them all, she kept on giving us back to back. Overall in beauty and dressing."

christy_collections:

"She nailed all❤️❤️❤️ plus size wey sabi game."

anne_nicole_mk:

"1 and 5"

xta_joseph:

"The jumpsuit look"

