The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award in now in top gear with players in Europe lifting up their games

Barcelona star Lionel Messi who is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or is presently leading the race for 2021 edition

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling and N'Golo Kante are also on the list of the top 15 players fighting for the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi who is the captain of Spanish giants Barcelona is now leading the race to win this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award going by the odds the Argentina international currently has according to the report on Sportsbible.

There is no doubt about the fact that Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world considering his records and achievements so far in the game of soccer.

Last season in the Spanish La Liga, Lionel Messi and his teammates failed to win the title, but they did themselves some good by winning the Copa del Rey.

Despite not winning the La Liga title last term, Lionel Messi performed wonderfully well for Barcelona as they club are currently struggling to make him sign a new deal.

Lionel Messi's goal record last term

The Argentine football legend scored an impressive 30 times in La Liga as he finished as the top scorer last season ahead of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

OddsChecker has however found that bookmakers have put Lionel Messi as the favourite to win France Football's coveted prize in 2021.

See below how the odds for the Balon d'Or looks like

1. Lionel Messi

2. Harry Kane

3. N'Golo Kante

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Robert Lewandowski

6. Kylian Mbappe

7. Neymar

8. Raheem Sterling

9. Kevin De Bruyne

10. Romelu Lukaku

11. Ciro Immobile

12. Phil Foden

13. Erling Haaland

14. Mason Mount

15. Serge Gnabry

N'Golo Kante is being rated by many to win the Ballon d'Or following his impressive games last season, but he is currently occupying third on the table.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi grabbed a brace in Argentina's 4-1 win against Bolivia at the Copa America to take his international goals tally to 75.

The 34-year-old is now joint number nine top scorer in international football alongside Sandor Kocsis, Kunishige Kamamoto and Bashar Abdullah.

But he is still far behind the number one position as prolific scorers Ali Daei and Cristiano Ronaldo top the list of highest scorers in the world at thinternational level with 109 goals each.

World’s football governing body FIFA has emerged with details of the joint top scorers in international football as cited in SportSkeeda.

