Lionel Messi has emerged joint 9th all-time leading goalscorer in international football following brace for Argentina against Bolivia

Cristiano Ronaldo equaled Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals at the 2020 Euro championship although his Portugal side crashed out in the Round of 16

Mokhtar Dahari who scored 85 goals during his playing days is third on the list of top 9 highest goal scorers in the world at the international level

Lionel Messi grabbed a brace in Argentina's 4-1 win against Bolivia at the Copa America to take his international goals tally to 75.

The 34-year-old is now joint number nine top scorer in international football alongside Sandor Kocsis, Kunishige Kamamoto and Bashar Abdullah.

But he is still far behind the number one position as prolific scorers Ali Daei and Cristiano Ronaldo top the list of highest scorers in the world at thinternational level with 109 goals each.

Lionel Messi celebrates goal with his teammates. Photo: Rogerio Florentino

Source: Getty Images

World’s football governing body FIFA has emerged with details of the joint top scorers in international football as cited in SportSkeeda.

Italian legend Ali Daei was excellent in the air and well-renowned for his headers. He featured for the likes of Persepolis in Iran before moving to Germany in 1997, where he played for Arminia Bielefeld before moving to Bayern Munich.

The retired footballer boasts of Asian Games Gold Medal in 1998, representing his country in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He retired in 2007 from professional football, going on to coach the likes of Iran and Persepolis.

Second on the list is Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo who equaled the 109 international goals record at the ongoing Euro 2020, although his side have crashed out.

Ronaldo arrived the tournament with 104 goals, and the 36-year-old scored five goals in the group stage equaling Ali Daei’s record of 109.

Having made his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo's crowning moment came when he helped the team win the Euros in 2016.

And in third position is striker Mokhtar Dahari who played as a striker for Malaysia helping his country beat the likes of South Korea and Japan. "Super Mokh" ended his career with 85 goals international goals.

Below is the list of top scorers in international football.

1. Ali Daei – 109

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 109

3. Mokhtar Dahari – 85

4. Ferenc Puskas – 84

5. Godfrey Chitalu – 79

6. Hussein Saeed – 78

7. Pele – 77

8. Ali Mabkhout – 76

9. Sandor Kocsis – 75

9. Kunishige Kamamoto – 75

9. Bashar Abdullah – 75

9. Lionel Messi – 75

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina have extended their unbeaten at the ongoing Copa America following a resounding 4-1 win over Bolivia, Sports Star reports.

Lionel Messi who grabbed two goals on the night has now made his 148th appearance to become La Albiceleste’s most-capped player of all time.

Papu Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also grabbed a goal each in the encounter meaning Erwin Saavedra’s strike was a mere consolation.

Argentina finished the group stage campaign with an emphatic win and remain on top of Group A with 10 points from four games.

Source: Legit.ng