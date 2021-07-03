Umar Johnson’s biography: age, wife, net worth, degrees, scandal

Umar Johnson is one man who has shown dedication to the Black Lives Matter campaign. Who is he, and what does he do? Find out more below.

Dr Johnson is a renowned Pan-Africanist whose radical views on being Black have helped him make enemies and friends alike. He has written articles and authored books on Black consciousness. Also, he champions some groups to unite African-American parents in Afrocentric principles.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jermaine Shoemake

Jermaine Shoemake Name change: Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson, Umar Ifatunde Johnson

Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson, Umar Ifatunde Johnson Popularly known as : Dr Umar Johnson, Prince of Pan-Africanism

: Dr Umar Johnson, Prince of Pan-Africanism Date of birth: 21st of August, 1974

21st of August, 1974 Age : 46 years old (as of 2021)

: 46 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Philadelphia, USA

Philadelphia, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Profession : School psychologist

: School psychologist Parents : Jamal Abdullah-Johnson and Bernice Elizabeth Abdullah-Johnson

: Jamal Abdullah-Johnson and Bernice Elizabeth Abdullah-Johnson Relationship status : Undisclosed

: Undisclosed Height : 6 feet and 3 inches

: 6 feet and 3 inches Weight : 90 kilograms

: 90 kilograms Net worth: $600,000

Who is Dr Umar Johnson?

Dr Umar Johnson is the son of Jamal Abdullah-Johnson, a drill instructor in the US military, and Barbara Shoemake. Although Umar was born Jermaine Shoemake, his name was changed to Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson since his father comes from a Muslim lineage.

Johnson's parents divorced when he was a little boy, and his father married Bernice Elizabeth Dockins.

Umar Johnson's age

The Pan-Africanist is currently 46 years old. He was born on the 21st of August, 1974, in North Central Philadelphia, United States of America.

Education

Johnson schooled in Philadelphia, USA. He got his primary school education at a local school in the city and later in the defunct Scotland School for Veteran's Children in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Dr Umar Johnson's degrees are numerous. He pursued his higher education at Millersville University and Hahnemann University, both in Philadelphia.

He then pbtained a masters and doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Dr Umar's career

The Pan-Africanist has a passion for teaching, and he does this either in the classroom or through his books. He taught in his native school in Philadelphia as a Psychologist. He also worked with the Charter School in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

The activist is the author of Psycho Academic Holocaust: The Special Education and ADHD Wars Against Black Boys. The book challenges the psychological misbranding of Black people. He is also a keynote speaker.

Sex scandal

The activist is known for his lectures about abstinence and anti-abortion. However, it seems he does not practise what he preaches.

A lady, Khym Ringgold, claimed she had a sexual relationship with Dr Umar. She said she has nothing against the activist but only wanted to set the record straight.

Unfortunately, the Pan-Africanist's responses on Instagram were bitter and filled with accusations. He called her some horrible names and claimed to have lost a tangible donation for his projected boys' academy because of the illicit affair.

Dr Umar Johnson's school scandal

Johnson announced his intention to build a Black-only school in 2014. The proposed name for the school was Fredrick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy (FDMG). According to him, $5 million was the target, and so, he requested donations from willing donors.

Up to date, the school is yet to commence operations. As a result, some people now accuse him of playing a fast one on donors. The Pan-Africanist has refuted these claims and even accused the Black community of being unsupportive.

In one of his numerous social media videos, he claimed that the school would have completed if he were Mexican or if the fund was for a nightclub or basketball league.

Professional scandal

In recent times, the activist has come under scrutiny for practising as a psychologist. The State regulatory board questioned him in Philadelphia for not having a state license to practice in the state. Some of his fans believe it is a witch-hunt to tarnish his image.

Relationship

Despite his popularity in the public space, the identity of Dr Umar Johnson's wife is unknown.

Dr Umar Johnson's merch

His merchandise, including hoodies and t-shirts, is available online.

Dr Umar Johnson may be one of the most controversial advocates of Africanness, but he is ready to go to any length for this cause.

