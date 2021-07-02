Support Security Agencies, Army Chief Sends Message to Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged by Major General Usman A. Yusuf to use everything they have to support the country's security agencies

The general officer commander, 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Usman A. Yusuf, has called on Nigerians to always offer their support to the security agencies so as to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The GOC said though the Nigerian Army needs more men in the Armed forces but can only work or recruit based on the national budget of the country.

Major General Usman Yusuf stated this while speaking with newsmen at Gingiya barracks in Sokoto shortly after Jumaat prayer commemorating this year Nigeria Army Day in the state.

He said the ratio of the country’s population compared to the number of armed forces is significant but assured that the Army high command is already working on it.

“There are recruitments going on but unfortunately as we are recruiting, people are also dying, going into retirement, so we will continue to do our best.

“We are calling on the general public to continue to do their best, it is not just the responsibility of the Army.

“Kidnappings are not done in isolation, from what we have seen, family members also come together to kidnap their loved ones for money.

“We have seen people in a workplace that connive together to kidnap their friends and collect a ransom.

“The society has a lot to do including the movement of criminals. Where weapons are being manufactured, they should be reported, other relevant security agents should be informed whenever such is happening.

“People should develop the ability to help the military and other security agencies with relevant information to tackle the insecurity menace in the country,” he added.

He however called on citizens and residents of the country to continue to be resilient assuring that the Army is doing its best to bring the Insecurity in the land to an end.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that a member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), who was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for his group’s operations, has been arrested by troops.

How soldiers arrested ISWAP member who was on a mission to Lagos - DH

The acting director of defence media operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, in a statement via Facebook on Thursday, July 1, identified the suspect as Ibrahim Musa.

General Onyeuko also disclosed that soldiers arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, who was acting as an illegal bunkerers’ supervisor.

He stated that the vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to the appropriate agency for necessary action.

Military kills 73 terrorists

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 73 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, Leadership Newspaper reported

According to him, troops conducted ambush and clearance operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorist attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations, Guardian Newspaper added.

