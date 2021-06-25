Lionel Messi is currently in Brazil helping his home country Argentina at the ongoing Copa America tournament

The Barcelona captain’s contract with the Spanish club will lapse at the end of June but he is yet to renew

The La Liga board has stated that with the club already above their wage cap, they must free up to 200 million euros to accommodate Lionel Messi

With less than a week left on his contract at Spanish club Barcelona, La Liga officials have told the Spanish club they must free up to 200 million euros to accommodate Lionel Messi for next season.

The Catalan giants are currently enmeshed in financial troubles and they will have to lighten their squad during the summer transfer window in order to comply with La Liga’s salary cap.

After securing the services of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal, Barcelona have plunged themselves into deep financial troubles and now they are in need of funds.

They have reached their wage cap and this is without including Lionel Messi's contract renewal.

Spanish outlet Marca citing RAC1, are claiming that the club will need to free up around 200 million euros in wages if Messi ends up committing his future to the club.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta earlier admitted that the club’s current situation is complicated and stated that for every 100 million euros freed up, only 25 million euros can be used.

As a result, the Camp Nou outfit will be looking to offload players with very high salaries, as well as those who are not in Ronald Koeman's plans.

And Lionel Messi has clocked 34 but not without a surprise birthday shoutout from his Argentine teammates, Instagram.

The Albicelste captain was busted in his room as players marched in one after another with the leader of the gang holding a white candle.

The Seleccion sang a birthday song to congratulate the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on a special occasion celebrated in his life once a year.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jordi Alba has become a surprise target for Serie A champions Inter Milan, according to reports from Spain, Daily Mail reports.

Ashley Young left the club at the end of the season after helping the Nerazurri with the Scudetto to rejoin his old club Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov's deal at the San Siro is set to expire at the end of the month.

Inter who lost their manager Antonio Conte as a result of disagreement cutting their costs got £250million loan from Oaktree Capital but still need to raise £87m from players' sales this summer.

